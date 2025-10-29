Loblaw October Food Inflation report

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - This month, grocery prices in Canada rose by 4.0%, with general CPI increasing 2.4%. The removal of the federal government's counter-tariffs on U.S. imports, which are expected to be fully realized in the coming weeks as retailers sell through inventory, has helped moderate food inflation; however, items like fresh and frozen meat and coffee are putting upward pressure on prices, both due, in part, to lower supply.

Loblaw has issued its October Food Inflation report with context around what's impacting food prices and what it expects in the future.

