NNPBC & Advica Health Provide Service Update

BURNABY, BC, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Association of Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of BC (NNPBC), the professional association representing all four nursing designations, and Advica Health a Canadian-based health navigation company that provides comprehensive virtual health-care services through nurse navigators, registered mental health providers and health specialists, are pleased to provide an update on services offered to BC nurses six-months into the program launch.

As a result of funding from the Ministry of Health, in September 2023, Advica Health and NNPBC formally launched mental health services for nurses . The service provides:

24/7 bilingual crisis line answered by a masters-level clinician within minutes for immediate support.

Virtual counseling appointments scheduled typically within the next day at a preferred rate of $90 /hr (a substantial cost savings from regular rates).

/hr (a substantial cost savings from regular rates). Access to a diverse network of therapists in multiple languages, with distinct specialties, approaches, designations, and backgrounds.

Self-led Internet-based Cognitive Behavior Therapy (iCBT) access via lessons, skill-based exercises, and programs proven to help users reduce and manage symptoms of anxiety and depression.

"We have seen excellent program uptake in our first six months. The goal is to provide all of BC's nursing professionals with access to mental health services and support. We know nurses have been challenged with increasing workloads, growing patient complexity, and finding ways to achieve their own mental wellbeing. The service offered through Advica Health has been a sorely needed, just in time program that meets the needs of nurses across the province", noted Alix Arndt, NNPBC Chief Operating Officer

As Joe Barak, Vice-Chairman Advica Health notes: "We have been really pleased to partner with NNPBC in serving the mental health needs of BC's largest health workforce, nurses. Our program is geared not only to provide immediate support but a long-term strategy to ensure that nurses receive the care that is required."

NNPBC looks forward to ongoing partnership with Advica Health in continuing to serve the mental health and wellness needs of BC nurses.

For further information: For inquiries, please contact Alix Arndt, Chief Operating Officer at [email protected].