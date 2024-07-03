NNPBC & Advica Health Expand Services

BURNABY, BC, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Association of Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of BC (NNPBC), the professional association representing all four nursing designations, and Advica Health a Canadian-based health navigation company that provides comprehensive virtual health-care services through nurse navigators, registered mental health providers and health specialists, are pleased to announce an expansion of services for BC nurses.

As a result of funding from the Ministry of Health, Advica Health and NNPBC formally launched mental health services for nurses in September 2023.

Based on the acuity of need and with a deep appreciation for the complexity of mental health care, NNPBC and Advica Health have worked collaboratively to expand services as of July 1, 2024.

New and expanded services include:

24/7 bilingual crisis line answered by a masters-level clinician within minutes for immediate support

Virtual counseling appointments scheduled typically within the next day at a preferred rate of $90 /hr

/hr One-hour complimentary therapy

Access to a diverse network of therapists in multiple languages, with distinct specialties, approaches, designations, and backgrounds

Self-led Internet-based Cognitive Behavior Therapy (iCBT) access via lessons, skill-based exercises, and programs proven to help users reduce and manage symptoms of anxiety and depression

Collaborative Care Program for complex needs that require an interprofessional diagnostic team

"We have been privileged to work with the Advica Health team in really understanding the needs of nurses and adapting our program to meet those needs. We have expanded the reach of the Advica Health program to include the Collaborative Care Program and one hour of complimentary therapy to name just a couple of new additions. Our focus has been on supporting nursing professionals and ensuring that we have the best level of just in time, confidential and professional services possible.", noted Sherri Kensall, NNPBC Board Chair

As Joe Barak, Vice-Chairman Advica Health notes: "It's important to us to ensure that we are consistently reviewing our service to offer the best possible options for BC nurses. Working collaboratively with NNPBC has allowed us to be nimble and focused on how we can help and how we can continue to provide the highest service level for BC nurses."

NNPBC and Advica Health look forward to continuing to serve BC's nursing professionals.

