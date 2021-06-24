This exclusive relationship will see NLogic offering Adgile's unique visual AI-enabled Analytics, Attribution and Activation product suite and cloud-based performance management platform - Catalyst – outside of Australia for the first time.

Both Adgile and NLogic share a common ambition of creating a better, smarter TV industry for everyone – audiences, brands, agencies and broadcasters – through safeguarding and promoting TV's proven strengths (quality of content, viewing experience, effective advertising practice and business outcomes) while advancing into a data-fuelled, technology-powered future that strikes the right balance between mass targeting and addressability at scale.

David Phillips, President and COO at NLogic commented on the partnership, "We are very excited to be partnering with Adgile to bring their unique and powerful technology to Canada. The two companies share a firm belief in the power of television and this partnership will create new and innovative ways of demonstrating that power to our clients and the industry at large".

Paul Evans, CEO at Adgile, continued, "This is a pivotal moment for Adgile as we replicate our proven performance management capabilities in Canada with NLogic. This combination of businesses feels transformative, bringing together NLogic's strengths in data expertise and market knowledge with Adgile's proprietary TV data sets and unique advertising effectiveness product suite."

ABOUT NLOGIC

NLogic is Canada's leading provider of audience analysis tools and data for the TV and radio broadcast industry, media agencies, advertisers and many other clients large and small.

At the heart of what we do is helping our clients make sense of audiences. Our passion is to create quicker and easier ways to find out what, where and when audiences are watching and listening. Our services range from desktop and cloud-based applications, to custom services that support data and system integration needs.

NLogic is a Microsoft Gold Partner offering leading edge technology and expertise. With a growing team of over 40 employees, NLogic has offices in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver to better serve our clients.

NLogic.ca

ABOUT ADGILE

Adgile is a next generation, real time performance management platform for TV advertising. We help brands to easily understand, optimise and extend the effectiveness of their investment across linear and on demand television.

Our patented visual recognition technology literally watches TV, identifying all advertising. sponsorship and in-programme brand content in high resolution, to create our own rich, structured, first party data.

Adgile's cloud-based platform – Catalyst – harnesses these unique industry data sets, giving users intelligent visibility and control of their TV planning and buying through our Analytics, Attribution and Activation product capabilities.

Visit adgile.com for more information

