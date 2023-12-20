MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Montreal based Nixa stands tall with its second win in a row as 'Specialist Complex & Custom Web Development Firm of the Year 2023 - Canada' by the Technology Innovator Awards . This accolade celebrates Nixa's relentless drive in delivering exceptional, performance-driven web solutions globally.

Renowned for their state-of-the-art web and application solutions, Nixa has emerged as the go-to partner for clients seeking groundbreaking, technology-focused development. This year, Nixa's venture into advanced technological realms and AI innovation has marked a significant milestone in their growth trajectory.

"Our journey this year, marked by advanced tech deployment and AI breakthroughs, truly reflects our team's passion and our clients' trust in us. We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year," expressed Marc F. Adam, CEO at Nixa. "Our gratitude extends to our clients whose complex projects challenge and inspire us, driving our pursuit of excellence and innovation."

Nixa's commitment to reshaping the web and application development landscape is unwavering. The firm continues to foster innovation, uphold superior quality standards, and surpass client expectations.

About Nixa:

Located in the heart of downtown Montreal, Nixa specializes in complex and custom web development. Catering to a global clientele, Nixa sets the benchmark in delivering quality and performance-driven web and application development services.

