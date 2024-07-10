TERREBONNE, QC, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Nita Inc. ("Nita") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Shorewood Engineering LLC ("Shorewood" or the "Company"), a rotary labeler manufacturer based in Minnesota.

Established in 1988, Shorewood has a strong reputation for supplying high quality labelers to tier one consumer packaged goods companies across North America. Its rotary labelers are a perfect complement to Nita's inline labelers. Furthermore, Shorewood is the only North American manufacturer of rotary labelers, as the traditional industry leaders are based in Europe.

Shorewood's President and founder, Mr. Jason Good, will remain in his current position and retain a significant stake in the Company. Mr. Good mentioned: "I am privileged to join forces with Nita and am looking forward to this next chapter and doing great things together".

Charles Magnan, CEO of Nita said: "Shorewood has established over the last 35 years an impressive installation base with a remarkable array of multinational clients involved in food and beverage and consumer goods. Combining Shorewood's expertise in rotary labelers to Nita's industry-leading technology will create a new type of rotary labeler and provide the market with a fully North American-built solution".

About Nita Inc.

Nita Inc. https://nitalabeling.com manufactures the world's most technologically advanced and intuitive labeling systems. It was in 2008 that Nita launched its fully synchronized 100% Servo labeling equipment by completely redesigning the traditional labeler. Nita uses simplified architecture and off-the-shelf non-proprietary electronics to make its machines more robust and easier to maintain. In addition, Nita's state-of-the-art human-machine interface (HMI) makes the machine incredibly user-friendly. Nita has redefined the industry standard for technological advancement and operational simplicity. Today, Nita's labeling systems are the gold standard for some of the world's largest consumer packaged goods manufacturers.

About Shorewood Engineering LLC

Shorewood Engineering LLC https://shorewoodengineering.com/ is dedicated to the design and manufacturing of high quality, pressure sensitive labeling systems. Our systems are installed worldwide in some of the most demanding applications. We are proud of the partnership with our customers and the success that we share.

