Nipissing First Nation residents to benefit from a new road between Yellek and Duchesnay

NIPISSING FIRST NATION, ON, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in modern transportation infrastructure is vital to connecting communities and ensuring that Canadians get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing–Timiskaming, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced funding for the construction of a new road between the communities of Yellek and Duchesnay in Nipissing First Nation.

The project involves building a 2.1 kilometre, paved road that will include shoulders, pedestrian walkways, and two culverts.

This new road will improve access for residents to community amenities, provide a safer transportation route than the highway, and enable faster emergency vehicle response.

The Government of Canada is investing $3,308,714 in the project through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Province of Ontario will contribute $808,650, with the Nipissing First Nation contributing $294,255 to the project.

Quotes

"Improving roadways helps ensure Canadians have more time to spend with their families every day. Once complete, this new road construction in Nipissing First Nation will result in safer and more efficient ways for residents and visitors to travel."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Connecting our communities brings us together. This investment will enable the people who live in Yellek and Duchesnay to have better access to critical services and improve community safety. It is wonderful to work with Nipissing First Nation to create this $3.3-million investment in community infrastructure"

Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing–Timiskaming

"We are very pleased that this funding from the Government of Canada will allow us to proceed with connecting the communities of Duchesnay and Yellek. In 2015, our citizens identified this linkage as a priority to address safety concerns stemming from both communities having only one access point. This critical new infrastructure will also open up land for development and lead to more centralized services to improve quality of life for our citizens."

Scott McLeod, Chief of Nipissing First Nation

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

The federal share of investments for communities with fewer than 5,000 residents covers 60% of the total costs.

More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

