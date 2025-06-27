SAINT-HONORÉ, QC, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Niobec Inc. is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with its 350 blue-collar employees affiliated with Unifor.

The new long-term agreement, which expires on April 30, 2030, and provides for meaningful improvements at both the normative and monetary levels, was approved by blue-collar employees yesterday evening.

A return to normal operations is planned for June 28th with all employees.

Patrick Chabot, Niobec's General Manager, commented: "We are delighted to have reached an agreement that is fair and equitable for all parties, and we look forward to continuing to work together to operate our site safely and efficiently for many years to come.

About Niobec

Niobec, located in Saint-Honoré, Quebec, is a leading producer of niobium, a critical element used in the production of high strength steels. In operation since 1976, Niobec is one of only three primary niobium producers globally.

SOURCE Niobec inc.

Source and information: Claudia Bolduc, Communications Advisor, [email protected]