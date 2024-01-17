Nicolas Filiatrault named CEO of Benny&Co.

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Benny&Co., Quebec's largest family-owned rotisserie chain, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicolas Filiatrault as CEO. With over 15 years of experience at Benny&Co. , he possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of the industry, as well as strong leadership skills in working with partners. Nicolas succeeds Benny&Co. co-founder Jean Benny, who remains President serving as President and CEO since 2006.

Nicolas Filiatrault,CEO of Benny&Co. Credit : Benny&Co. (CNW Group/Benny&Co.)

A graduate of HEC Montréal, Nicolas joined Benny&Co. in 2009, playing an active role in setting up its family franchise system, while establishing its finance and administration department. Nicolas also sits on the board of Restaurants Canada and the Benny&Co. Foundation, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

"Nicolas' appointment as CEO was unanimously supported by all members of the Board of Directors. He has played an active role in Benny&Co's growth. Since his arrival, our roster of restaurants has grown from 13 to over 80. His rigor and values will preserve our promise to unite vision and tradition to offer the best rotisserie experience in Quebec. His approachable leadership inspires employees and will enable Benny&Co. to continue to expand into new markets and diversify its grocery portfolio," said Jean Benny President of Benny&Co.

Nicolas Filiatrault will ensure the development and implementation of business strategies to achieve the company's business objectives, in collaboration with members of the management team, while Jean Benny will continue to play a key role in the family business' strategic vision and provide strategic guidance to the management team.

Benny&Co. would also like to highlight the appointment of Vanessa Pinho-Giguère, CPA, to the position of Vice-President Finance. Vanessa has been with the company for over seven years. Also a graduate of HEC Montréal, she previously held the position of Director of Finance, beginning in 2018. Vanessa is also involved with the Benny&Co. Foundation as Treasurer.

