Nickel Belt advance polls open May 19
May 13, 2022, 14:53 ET
TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).
Advance polls for electoral district 071, Nickel Belt will be at:
- May 19 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Raymond Plourde Arena: 1919 Helene St, Greater Sudbury, ON P3N 1B7
- T.M. Davies Community Centre: 325 Anderson Dr, Greater Sudbury, ON P3Y 1M8
- May 21 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Valley East Citizen Service Centre: 4100 Elmview Dr, Greater Sudbury, ON P3P 1J7
- May 21 to 27, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Garson Community Centre: 100 Church St, Greater Sudbury, ON P3L 1T7
- Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex: 235 Countryside Dr, Greater Sudbury, ON P3E 6G4
- May 22 to 26, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre: 158 St. Agnes St, Greater Sudbury, ON P0M 1B0
- May 24 to 26, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Toe Blake Memorial Arena: 70 Government Rd, Greater Sudbury, ON P0M 1M0
- Alban Community Centre: 796 64 Hwy, French River, ON P0M 1A0
- May 26 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Dowling Leisure Centre: 79 Main St W, Greater Sudbury, ON P0M 1R0
- Capreol Community Centre: 20 Meehan Ave, Greater Sudbury, ON P0M 1H0
A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.
Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).
Aussi disponible en français
SOURCE Elections Ontario
For further information: Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152
Share this article