Nickel Belt advance polls open May 19

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).

Advance polls for electoral district 071, Nickel Belt will be at:­­ ­­­­­­­­­­­­

May 19 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Raymond Plourde Arena : 1919 Helene St, Greater Sudbury, ON P3N 1B7

: 1919 Helene St, P3N 1B7

T.M. Davies Community Centre: 325 Anderson Dr, Greater Sudbury, ON P3Y 1M8

P3Y 1M8 May 21 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Valley East Citizen Service Centre: 4100 Elmview Dr, Greater Sudbury, ON P3P 1J7

P3P 1J7 May 21 to 27 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Garson Community Centre: 100 Church St, Greater Sudbury, ON P3L 1T7

P3L 1T7

Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex: 235 Countryside Dr, Greater Sudbury, ON P3E 6G4

P3E 6G4 May 22 to 26 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre: 158 St. Agnes St, Greater Sudbury, ON P0M 1B0

P0M 1B0 May 24 to 26 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Toe Blake Memorial Arena: 70 Government Rd, Greater Sudbury, ON P0M 1M0

P0M 1M0

Alban Community Centre: 796 64 Hwy, French River, ON P0M 1A0

P0M 1A0 May 26 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Dowling Leisure Centre: 79 Main St W, Greater Sudbury, ON P0M 1R0

P0M 1R0

Capreol Community Centre: 20 Meehan Ave, Greater Sudbury, ON P0M 1H0

A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

Aussi disponible en français

