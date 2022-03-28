MONTRÉAL, March 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The RSEQ (Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec) and the CQTS (Conseil québécois sur le tabac et la santé) are proud to announce a partnership with several world-class athletes as part of the second Drop the illusion campaign. This provincial initiative aims to fight against the scourge of vaping, a major social issue among young people.

Nick Suzuki, Maxence Parrot, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Kristel Ngarlem, Samuel Piette, Kim Clavel as well as Karen Paquin, René Cournoyer and Marie-Ève Croteau will be the faces of this campaign on social media. These sports figures are joining forces to talk about the harmful effects of vaping on health. Starting today, they will be posting original content and inspiring testimonials to promote the campaign slogan: "Vaping messes your game!"

"More and more young athletes are vaping and I think it's important to talk about it. For example, when you vape, you are much more likely to develop asthma. I'm sure that young people are not aware of this," insists Kim Clavel, the number one contender to win the world boxing championship.

"I see more and more young people vaping in snow parks. I'm happy to be involved in this campaign to raise awareness among young people regarding the risks of vaping and the importance of being informed," says two-time Olympic medallist in snowboarding, Maxence Parrot.

RSEQ and CQTS: Essential allies in the fight against smoking and vaping for schools across the province.

The CQTS is a key player in the prevention of smoking and vaping in Quebec schools. In addition to providing interactive educational material to communities, it supports a growing number of schools in the implementation of the Plan for a smoke-free generation, a strategy aimed at reducing the rate of smoking and vaping among young people and adapted to each school.

"There is an urgent need to inform and raise awareness among youth of the risks of vaping. Some find it difficult to concentrate in class or have trouble finishing their classes without going out to vape. Others consume large quantities of nicotine to the point of experiencing intense physical symptoms such as weakness, nausea, or vomiting. Many also mention that they are more easily out of breath, which undoubtedly affects their ability to practise sports. This addiction is therefore likely to have a significant impact on their academic success as well as on their physical and mental health," says Annie Papageorgiou, General Manager, CQTS.

For decades, the RSEQ has been recognized as a leader in the development of sports, physical activity, healthy lifestyles, and the fight against smoking among students. Its commitment to student retention and academic success contributes to the overall development of student-athletes.

"Young people tend to trivialize vaping, believing it to be harmless. It's even more alarming to think that they vape before a game or even after training. In addition, by vaping, they are four times more likely to smoke cigarettes ... it's really sad," adds Stéphane Boudreau, Assistant General Manager, RSEQ.

Troubling statistics1,2

E-cigarette use has quintupled in six years.

The proportion of young people who vape in high school increased from 4% in 2013 to 21% in 2019.

This proportion rises to 35% for Secondary 5 students.

Teens who vape are 48% more likely to develop asthma.

About the RSEQ

The RSEQ (Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec) contributes to student retention and academic success as well as personal development through the promotion of health, the practice of sports, and physical activity in the student environment.

About the Conseil québécois sur le tabac et la santé

A tobacco-free Quebec. That is the bold vision of the Quebec Council on Tobacco and Health (CQTS). We have come a long way since 1976 and will continue to forge ahead by mobilizing and bringing together stakeholders from various backgrounds to eradicate the leading cause of preventable death in Quebec: smoking. We are also more committed than ever to preventing cannabis and vaping product use among youth.

For more information and all the campaign details: www.droptheillusion.com

