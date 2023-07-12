In-home elevators that transform quality of life in every home – allowing homeowners to embrace sustainable, eco-friendly mobility solutions

OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - NIBAV Lifts, a leading provider of innovative mobility solutions, is thrilled to announce the official launch of NIBAV Lifts in Ottawa. This strategic expansion into Ottawa's thriving market for home lifts reinforces NIBAV's dedication to improving the lives of individuals with mobility challenges and its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact and enhancing accessibility for all.

NIBAV Home Lifts Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Office in Ottawa (CNW Group/NIBAV Lifts)

"Over the past few years, we have witnessed a rising demand for in-home mobility solutions and a notable increase in project activities, which naturally drove us to establish our new office in Ottawa," said Vimal Babu, CEO and Founder of NIBAV Home Lifts. "Our unwavering dedication lies in improving the overall quality of life for our customers and solidifying NIBAV Lifts as a trusted partner within the Canadian market."

NIBAV Home Lifts are designed to offer a seamless and convenient solution for vertical mobility within homes. With a strong focus on safety and energy efficiency, these lifts adhere to the highest safety standards and feature state-of-the-art Air technology, ensuring a smooth and secure ride for customers. The innovative design of NIBAV Lifts strikes a perfect balance between functionality and aesthetics, seamlessly integrating into the home environment.

Situated at 442 Hazeldean Rd in Ottawa, the new location offers a prime opportunity for NIBAV to strengthen its brand presence and support the company's growth strategy. As one of Canada's fastest growing cities, Ottawa enjoys numerous geographical advantages which represent significant opportunities for economic growth in the region.

Vimal further added, "As we continue to expand, our mission is to empower individuals to move seamlessly and affordably within the comfort of their own homes, using mobility solutions that are eco-friendly, affordable, and convenient."

The establishment of the Ottawa office marks the second milestone for NIBAV Lifts in Canada, with future plans already in motion to open additional offices in North America. By creating a network of offices across the country, NIBAV aims to meet the evolving needs of communities and provide enhanced service across Canada.

The company's highly skilled team of engineers and technicians work diligently to provide tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer. By maintaining a customer-centric approach, NIBAV Lifts ensures a seamless experience from the initial consultation and design stages to installation and ongoing maintenance.

For businesses, homeowners, realtors, architects, contractors, and accessibility advocates seeking reliable partnerships, NIBAV invites you to connect with their expert team to explore the possibilities. By combining their expertise with industry-leading solutions and an unparalleled commitment to customer satisfaction, NIBAV Lifts is determined to become the top choice for home lift solutions in Canada.

About NIBAV Lifts:

NIBAV Home Lifts are the manufacturer of TUV-certified, EU-compliant home lifts. Ushering in a new era of integrating home lift technology via their air-driven home lifts, NIBAV's home lifts are recognized for their affordability, energy efficiency, unbreakable exteriors, self-supported structure and wheelchair compatibility. NIBAV has four state-of-the-art manufacturing units and two R&D centers in Chennai, India. Spanning a global network of 44 experience centers with a presence in India, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Mexico, Canada, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, UAE, South Africa and Switzerland, NIBAV is poised to become a global leader in the home lifts industry.

For more information, please visit www.nibavlifts.ca .

SOURCE NIBAV Lifts

For further information: Media Contact: Somya Dixit Anand, [email protected], 647-929-9041; Nichola Petts, [email protected], 416-200-6782