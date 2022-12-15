NIAGARA, ON, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Niagara Health has signed a 10-year agreement with Oracle Cerner to build a modern hospital information system that will serve all five Niagara Health sites and Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre.

The new hospital information system will allow Niagara Health and Hotel Dieu Shaver to replace paper-based records and outdated electronic processes with more modern, connected and accessible electronic health records. The system will enable better management of data, improved patient safety, faster access to information, enhanced quality and consistency of patient care, and more.

"We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone and to have established such an important relationship with Oracle Cerner," said Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO, Niagara Health. "This project is another step in our digital transformation journey and will bring countless improvements for patients, families, staff, physicians and the community."

The new system will include digital solutions to manage information for inpatient and outpatient services including acute care, surgical care, emergency and urgent care, complex care, mental health, cancer care and rehab. Niagara Health will implement Cerner technology, using the Cerner Canadian Reference Model, which will be based on Canadian best practices and interoperability standards.

"We are delighted to partner with Niagara Health and Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre on this digital journey to deliver world-class health services to residents of Niagara," said Brian Sandager, Vice-President, Oracle Cerner, Canada. "Together we will roll out a regional hospital information system that will create an improved, patient-centric healthcare delivery system."

Project Monarch was selected earlier this year through an internal contest as the name of the project to build the new hospital information system. The project is expected to take about two years to complete. It will involve a considerable team effort from staff, physicians and other subject matter experts at Niagara Health, Hotel Dieu Shaver and Oracle Cerner, with input from patient partners and other key stakeholders. The new hospital information system is expected to launch in the fall of 2024.

"Hotel Dieu Shaver is very excited to collaborate with both Niagara Health and Oracle Cerner on this momentous health quality and patient safety improvement initiative," said Lynne Pay, Chief Executive Officer, Hotel Dieu Shaver Health & Rehabilitation Centre. "This landmark clinical transformation will enhance patient outcomes and further facilitate optimal communication between healthcare providers, providing seamless and timely care plans to better ensure that all patients are receiving the right care in the right location."

Oracle Cerner will provide a Canadian-hosted managed service for Niagara Health and Hotel Dieu Shaver. These two organizations will join the Ontario eHub Oracle Cerner Health Information Exchange (HIE) collaborative to share information with other hospitals across Ontario. The Oracle Cerner solution is used by more than 60 hospitals across Ontario.

About Niagara Health

Niagara Health is a regional hospital system with multiple sites and a growing network of community-based and virtual services. As a community-based academic centre, our focus on teaching and learning, research, innovation and partnership propels us to continually improve care and make a difference in people's lives. Our team is made up of more than 7,300 employees, physicians, volunteers and patient partners who contribute to our purpose of providing Extraordinary Caring. Every Person. Every Time. Our Accreditation with Exemplary Standing is a clear demonstration of the team's commitment to the highest safety and quality standards.

About Hotel Dieu Shaver

As the only rehabilitation hospital in Niagara, Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre provides exceptional clinical outcomes in rehabilitation and complex care through the expertise of skilled staff and physicians, state-of-the-art equipment and compassionate care. Driven by a mission to restore health, rebuild lives, and renew hope, Hotel Dieu Shaver is proud to treat more than 1,100 inpatients and see more than 40,000 outpatients every year, reaching the highest level of patient outcomes and restoration of quality of life.

About Oracle Cerner

Oracle Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Oracle Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers a connected clinical and financial ecosystem to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial, and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , Oracle Cerner Perspectives , connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or join the discussion on Oracle Cerner's podcast Perspectives on Health & Tech .

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

