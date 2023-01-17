NHL and SiriusXM reach multiyear extension of broadcasting agreement

SiriusXM subscribers will continue to get access to every NHL game through the 2028-29 season in their cars and on the SXM App

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ channel will continue to air exclusively on SiriusXM, delivering 24/7 coverage of the sport to fans nationwide

For the first time, SiriusXM will produce and broadcast the exclusive national audio broadcast of the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game live from Florida on February 4

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - SiriusXM, SiriusXM Canada and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced an extension of their broadcasting agreement through the 2028-29 NHL season. SiriusXM will continue to deliver fans across North America access to every NHL game throughout the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, as well as daily, in-depth coverage of the sport on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, the only 24/7 audio channel dedicated to the NHL.

SiriusXM subscribers can tune in to NHL game broadcasts in their cars and at home or on the go with the SXM App. The SXM App offers 32 NHL team channels, each dedicated to carrying the official radio broadcast for each NHL team, making it easy for fans to find and listen to their favourite team's announcers for every game. All 32 team channels are also available in vehicles equipped with SiriusXM's latest-generation 360L radios.

For a schedule of NHL games on SiriusXM go to SiriusXM.ca/NHL.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio will continue to cover NHL news and events from around the league, delivering game analysis from experts and insiders and interviews with coaches, players and executives.

"Hockey fans are among the most passionate sports fans, and our long-term relationship with the NHL enables us to deliver those fans across North America comprehensive access to the league, offering them live broadcasts of every game and the only 24/7 NHL channel in audio," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "Live sports, coupled with great, in-depth sports talk, is one of the key elements of our programming and we are very pleased to be extending our content agreement with the NHL for many more years."

"We are proud of our longstanding agreement with SiriusXM and are thrilled that it will continue," said David Proper, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Media & International Strategy. "SiriusXM has been an important provider of the NHL and has always delivered outstanding hockey coverage around the clock to dedicated fans across the U.S. and Canada. This renewal ensures SiriusXM listeners will never miss a moment of this exciting season and many more to come."

"Providing our listeners access to the games from their favourite NHL teams, whether they're in the car or listening through the SXM App, is very important to us," said Mark Redmond, President and CEO, SiriusXM Canada. "We're also looking forward to another season of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio continuing to provide the most in depth and entertaining coverage from the hosts and insiders our subscribers love."

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio will be offering listeners comprehensive coverage of the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend live from Sunrise, Florida, Feb. 2 – 4. For the first time, SiriusXM will produce and air the exclusive national audio broadcast of the Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 4 (coverage begins at 2 pm ET). Steve Kouleas will be the play-by-play voice, Gord Stellick will be the colour analyst and Scott Laughlin will be conducting interviews with both teams from the bench. SiriusXM's NHL All-Star Weekend coverage will also include interviews with players and coaches from Media Day on Thursday, Feb 2 (coverage beginning at 3 pm ET), as well as a live broadcast of the NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, February 3 (coverage starting at 6 pm ET), with Kouleas, Stellick and Laughlin on the call.

More details of NHL® programming on SiriusXM and the 2022-23 broadcast schedule is available at SiriusXM.com and SiriusXM.ca.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and NHL Network Radio name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2022. All Rights Reserved.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 13 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics, and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

