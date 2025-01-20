NG ENERGY ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF A 40% WORKING INTEREST IN SINU-9 FOR US$150 MILLION

NGE has entered into a letter of intent to sell a 40% operating working interest in Sinu-9 to Maurel & Prom for total cash consideration of US$150,000,000 (~C$215,000,000)

Maurel & Prom is a globally recognized upstream energy company headquartered in Paris , supported by its controlling shareholder Pertamina, the state oil company of Indonesia , with almost two centuries of operating experience across Africa , Latin America and Europe

The Transaction significantly de-risks the development of Sinu-9, one of Colombia's largest onshore natural gas fields, by securing a strong, well-capitalized operating partner with a proven track record in technical and operational excellence. This partnership accelerates the delivery of natural gas, a key resource in Colombia's energy transition strategy, while ensuring the country's energy needs are met reliably over the long term

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI") with Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. ("Maurel & Prom" or "M&P"), pursuant to which NGE will sell a 40% operating working interest in the Sinu-9 Block ("Sinu-9") to Maurel & Prom for total cash consideration of US$150 million (the "Transaction"), with an effective date of February 1, 2025.

Sinu-9 covers an area of approximately 311,353 acres in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia, and is fully permitted with environmental approval granted by the National Authority of Environmental Licences to drill 22 wells from 11 locations. As of December 31, 2023, Sinu-9 has 1,2:

Company gross 1P reserves of 26.7 Bcf (37.0 Bcf project gross) of natural gas;

Company gross 2P reserves of 114.36 Bcf (158.8 Bcf project gross) of natural gas;

Company gross 3P reserves of 245.3 Bcf (340.8 Bcf project gross) of natural gas;

Company gross unrisked best estimate contingent resources (development pending) of 130.2 Bcf; and

Company gross unrisked best estimate prospective resources of 131.0 Bcf.

Maurel & Prom will assume its proportional share of NGE's carry commitments related to Sinu-9 on closing of the Transaction. M&P will have a 12-month option from closing of the Transaction to increase its working interest by an additional 5% for a cash payment of US$18.75 million.

Brian Paes-Braga, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Bringing on an operational partner such as Maurel & Prom at Sinu-9 is a game changer for NGE. It allows NGE to maintain a significant 32% stake in Sinu-9, while at the same time welcoming a distinguished operational partner with in-country expertise, which we expect will increase both speed and certainty in unlocking the full potential of this giant oil and gas field. This initiative demonstrates NGE's commitment to delivering long-term value creation for our shareholders through cost-effective acquisition, delineation and development of early-stage transition energy assets. The Transaction puts NGE in an excellent position to advance the development of Maria Conchita, while expediting the advancement of Sinu-9 into one of Colombia's largest natural gas fields. The Transaction allows us to maintain exposure and unlock value from what we view as world class assets in Colombia, while providing cash proceeds to support our continued evaluation of opportunities, both domestically and internationally, in addition to providing a meaningful return to our shareholders in the near term."

Maurel & Prom is a global, publicly listed oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Paris with almost two centuries of operational history, including over twenty years as an oil and gas operator. M&P currently holds exploration and production interests in Latin America and Africa and has a strong technical and operating track record in these jurisdictions. M&P is an arm's length party to the Company and is supported by its controlling shareholder Pertamina, an Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas corporation. Given M&P's current and outstanding cash position and undrawn portion of its credit facilities, NGE's Board of Directors and advisors have comfort in the financing of the Transaction.

Brian Paes-Braga continued, "Maurel & Prom is a world class company, founded in the 1800s and supported by Pertamina, the state oil company of Indonesia. It is with great honour and excitement that NGE will be partnering with such a well-managed and operated business, which has an extensive track record of developing energy assets across the globe, as well as deep experience in Colombia. We believe that this partnership will increase the pace of development of Sinu-9 as we welcome an international operational partner of this calibre to ensure that Colombians get the natural gas they need to continue to live and grow as a country."

Closing of the Transaction is subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, the receipt of regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Inc. and Peters & Co. Limited are acting as lead financial advisors to NGE in connection with the Transaction.

Wildeboer Dellelce LLP is acting as legal counsel to NGE in connection with the Transaction.

_____________________________________ 1 It is important to note that Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than Probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of Proved + Probable + Possible reserves. All estimates of future net revenue, whether calculated without discount or using a discount rate, do not represent fair market value. 2 For information regarding the preparation of the Reserves and Resources information pertaining to Sinu-9 please see the section entitled "Information Regarding the Preparation of Reserves and Resource Information" in this press release.

Production Guidance Update

Maurel & Prom and NGE will be working collaboratively to determine the updated development plan for Sinu-9 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which will be announced in conjunction with closing of the Transaction; at that time, NGE will also be able to provide updated corporate guidance.

Sinu-9 Testing and Commissioning Update

Following the Company's press release dated November 4, 2024, NGE has connected Brujo-1X and Magico-1X to Central Processing Facility 1 ("CPF-1") at Sinu-9 and is encouraged by the production results from both wells, affirming better than expected productivity and strong reservoir performance. The results are summarized below:

Brujo-1X DST-2: Averaged 7.9 MMcf/d over 15 days at an average choke of 28/64ʺ; prior to closing the well, the Company tested a choke of 40/64ʺ and reached production of 13.8 MMcf/d;

Averaged 7.9 MMcf/d over 15 days at an average choke of 28/64ʺ; prior to closing the well, the Company tested a choke of 40/64ʺ and reached production of 13.8 MMcf/d; Brujo-1X DST-4: Averaged 8.0 MMcf/d over 5 days at an average choke of 32/64ʺ; and

Averaged 8.0 MMcf/d over 5 days at an average choke of 32/64ʺ; and Magico-1X: Averaged 7.6 MMcf/d over 5 days at an average choke of 34/64ʺ.

During this initial production testing phase, it was determined that CPF-1 would require additional equipment to handle small amounts of condensates in order to ramp up production and realize the full potential of both Brujo-1X and Magico-1X. These field characteristics are not uncommon in Colombia, with examples like La Creciente that have analogous molecule specifications. The Company and its infrastructure partner have successfully acquired and assembled ~70% of the necessary equipment at site and anticipate completing the installation, commissioning and ramp-up of production starting in early February. Ramp up is expected to reach 10 MMcf/d during the month of February, with full production expected early Q2 as additional equipment arrives to site and wells are re-opened.

Additionally, the Company executed a 'take-or-pay' arrangement on a mobile plant with its partner, INFRAES, that will provide additional processing capacity, inclusive of the required equipment to handle the condensates, of up to an additional 10 MMcf/d. The mobile plant will bring total gas processing capacity at Sinu-9 to 50 MMcf/d upon completion of the activities described above.

Capital Allocation Strategy

The Transaction, which allows NGE to capture immediately value on a portion of its working interest in Sinu-9, will enable NGE to provide shareholders with meaningful value. NGE intends to implement an updated capital allocation strategy upon closing of the Transaction that will be a disciplined and balanced approach to invest in various growth opportunities, have the flexibility to potentially pursue the repurchase of its common shares, as well as potentially reward shareholders through dividends. NGE anticipates that further details surrounding NGE's capital allocation strategy will be disclosed upon closing of the Transaction.

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a growth-orientated natural gas exploration and production company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the discovery, delineation and development of large-scale natural gas fields in developing countries, supporting energy transition and economic growth. NGE's team has extensive technical and capital markets expertise with a proven track record of building companies and creating significant value in South America. In Colombia, the Company is executing on this mission with a rapidly growing production base and an industry-leading growth trajectory, delivering natural gas into the premium-priced Colombian marketplace (~US$8/MMBtu) with projected triple digit production growth over the next 2-3 years towards a production goal of 200 MMcf/d. The Company expects to achieve >150% increase in 2024 and has seen a 551% year-over-year increase in 3P reserves, 314% year-over-year increase in 2P reserves and 241% increase in 1P reserves. To date, over US$100 million has been invested in the exploration and development of Sinu-9 and Maria Conchita with significant contributions from insiders who currently own approximately 32% of the Company. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

