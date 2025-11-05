NG ENERGY ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE ARUCHARA-4 ST-1 WELL AND MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE ACHIEVEMENTS AT MARIA CONCHITA AND SINÚ-9

The Aruchara-4 ST-1 well was successfully tied into the Central Processing Facility (" CPF ") at Maria Conchita and is now producing up to 15.9 MMcf/d with significant wellhead pressure of 1,434 psi.

With a minor modification to the compressor lines in the CPF, production could increase from 15.9 MMcf/d up to 19.8 MMcf/d while maintaining wellhead pressure above 650 psi.

The new gas volumes are expected to be sold at prices >US$11.00 per MMBtu with payback of the Aruchara-4 ST-1 well expected within 3 months.

Based on the results from the completion of the Aruchara-4 ST-1 well, the Company anticipates it will be cash flow positive in Q4 2025.

The drilling rig is being moved to the Aruchara-3 well for recompletion, which the Company anticipates will return the Aruchara-3 well to its full production capability by the end of November 2025.

Dew point handling equipment has been successfully installed at the main Central Processing Facility (" CPF-1 ") at Sinú-9 with 60 MMcf/d of processing capacity between the 2 plants now in place and room for further expansion.

Steady state production at Sinú-9 has increased to 24.0 MMcf/d, which is being processed through the main CPF-1.

The Company and its joint venture partners target spudding the Hechicero-1X well at Sinú-9 at the end of November 2025.

The initial pipeline loop, which will increase transportation capacity to 40 – 45 MMcf/d at Sinú-9 , is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The Company has achieved gross production of 40 MMcf/d representing approximately 4.0% of Colombia's domestic gas market. This achievement marks a significant production milestone for the Company.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce the below operational achievements at its Maria Conchita and Sinú-9 natural gas projects in Colombia, including the completion of the drilling of the Aruchara-4 ST-1 well at Maria Conchita and major infrastructure achievements at Maria Conchita and Sinú-9 . These achievements mark significant progress in scaling production capacity, optimizing current assets and positioning the Company for substantial growth in Colombia's energy market.

Maria Conchita

The Aruchara-4 ST-1 well has been successfully drilled, perforated and completed across five zones and is now tied into the CPF. Initial production from the H1 and H2 zones has reached up to 15.9 MMcf/d with significant wellhead pressure of 1,434 psi. Following a minor modification to the CPF, management anticipates that the well capacity could increase to 19.8 MMcf/d with wellhead pressure of 650 psi. This minor modification to the CPF could also increase the absolute open flow to 20 MMcf/d or higher. Gas volumes in excess of those already sold under the Company's existing contracts are expected to be sold into the Colombian marketplace at prices greater than US$11.00 per MMBtu. Thus, management expects payback on the Aruchara-4 ST-1 well within 3 months.

While drilling the Aruchara-4 ST-1 well, the Company identified gas in three additional zones (H3 – H4 – H5) which have been perforated and completed. The Company plans to test these three additional zones (H3 – H4 – H5) after the recompletion of the Aruchara-3 well is finished and the well is put back on production. Two of the additional zones, the H3 and H4 zones, are a continuation of the naturally fractured section which the Company encountered while drilling the Aruchara-3 well. The additional H5 zone was encountered during the drilling of the Aruchara-4 ST-1 well. Further testing of these zones is part of the Company's rescoping of the potential of Maria Conchita.

Following the completion of the Aruchara-4 ST-1 well, the drilling rig will be moved to the Aruchara-3 well to perform the necessary recompletion operations. This work aims to restore the Aruchara-3 well to its full production capability, where the well was producing 12 MMcf/d prior to downhole mechanical obstruction getting stuck in the wellbore. Completion of the Aruchara-3 well workover is expected to take two weeks.

Furthermore, the Company is in the final stages of expanding its processing facilities at Maria Conchita, bringing the block's total processing and transportation capacity to 30 MMcf/d, with final upgrades expected to be completed in the month of November, alongside the recompletion of the Aruchara-3 well.

Management expects that the Aruchara-4 ST-1 well will be able to consistently deliver over 15 MMcf/d and following the recompletion of the Aruchara-3 well , the two wells should be able to deliver a total field production close to 30 MMcf/d for filling, processing and transportation capacity. The Company will also be drilling the Aruchara-5 well in the first quarter of 2026 to support sustaining this level of production at Maria Conchita.

Sinú-9

At Sinú-9, the Company and its joint venture partners have successfully installed additional dew point handling equipment at the CPF-1, increasing processing capacity at the block to 60 MMcf/d (40 MMcf/d through CPF-1 Surenergy and 20 MMcf/d through the INFRAES plant) with room for further expansion. This critical upgrade enhances CPF-1's ability to handle higher volumes of natural gas while maintaining dew point levels below RUT conditions and enhancing operational reliability, positioning Sinú-9 as a key growth driver for the Company and Colombia.

Construction of the initial pipeline loop at Sinú-9 is progressing, with completion targeted for the end of the year. Once complete, the Company expects transportation capacity to increase to 40–45 MMcf/d. The Hechicero-1X well, the first new well in a planned six well drill program is expected to be spudded in the last week of November 2025.

Closing of the transactions with Establissemens Maurel & Prom S.A. ("Maurel & Prom") remains subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Colombian Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos (the "ANH"), and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Management is anticipating receipt of regulatory approval in Q4 2025.

Jorge Fonseca, CEO of NGE commented, "after a year of building out infrastructure capacity and addressing the dew point issue at Sinú-9 , NGE is now in a position to significantly increase production volumes and poised to exit the year with 50 – 55 MMcf/d of gross production between the two fields. The Aruchara-4 ST-1 well has been an outstanding success, exceeding management's expectations, and we expect to fill the 30 MMcf/d of capacity at Maria Conchita following the recompletion of the Aruchara-3 well. We look forward to continuing our drilling efforts with our upcoming six well campaign at Sinú-9 and drilling the Aruchara-5 well thereby unlocking the full potentialat this high impact asset."

Brian Paes-Braga, Executive Chairman of NGE further commented, "I want to thank the team for the exceptional work that has been done over the past year putting the Company in a position to continue to meaningfully scale production in the year ahead. Market pricing has continued to increase, with new volumes from Maria Conchita expected to be sold at greater than US$11.00 per MMBtu and the Aruchara-4 ST-1 well expected to be paid back within three months. The Company is expecting to become cash flow positive with ongoing CAPEX being funded from internally generated cash flow. The Company has a clean balance sheet, have amortised US$14 million of debt with Macquarie Group, leaving a balance of just US$26 million and expects to receive US$110 million in cash in 2025 based on the expected closing schedule with Maurel & Prom. I am confident we have the right team and infrastructure in place as we enter this exiciting new period of growth and make a meaningful impact on delivering sustainable natural gas to Colombia's energy market in the years to come."

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a growth-orientated natural gas exploration and production company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the discovery, delineation and development of large-scale natural gas fields in the Americas, supporting energy transition and economic growth. NGE's team has extensive technical and capital markets expertise with a proven track record of building companies and creating significant value in South America. In Colombia, the Company is executing on this mission with a rapidly growing production base and an industry-leading growth trajectory, delivering natural gas into the premium-priced Colombian marketplace (~US$8/MMBtu) with projected triple digit production growth over the next 2-3 years towards a production goal of 200 MMcf/d. To date, the Company has raised over US$200 million in debt and equity and has constructed and commissioned 3 gathering, processing and treatment facilities and associated pipelines with gross processing and transportation capacity of 60 MMcf/d expected in Q4 2025 with significant capital contributions from insiders who currently own approximately 32% of the Company. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, statements related to the success and timeline of the recompletion of the Aruchara-3 well, completion of the pipeline loop at Sinú-9, the timeline for the spudding of the Hechicero-1X well and the timeline for the completion of the expansion of processing facilities at Maria Conchita. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual Information Form dated April 28, 2025, which are available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks include but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and natural gas industry, such as exploration, production and general operational risks, the volatility of pricing for oil and natural gas, the inability to market natural gas production and changes in natural gas sale prices, changing investor sentiment about the oil and natural gas industry, any delays in production, marketing and transportation of natural gas, drilling costs and availability of equipment, regulatory approval risks and environmental, health and safety risks. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Abbreviations

The abbreviations set forth below have the following meanings:

Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas

Mcf thousand cubic feet

MMcf/d million cubic feet per day

MMBtu one million British thermal units











Other







psi pound per square inch





Q4 fourth quarter





YTD year-to-date



















Information Regarding the Company's Working Interest Disclosure

With regard to the Company's working interests held in both the Maria Conchita and Sinú-9 Blocks, in both the context of this news release and the Company's previous news releases, the term "working interest", ultimately refers to the rights and obligations agreed to, eventually, materialize a contractual interest in an exploration and production contract before the ANH, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions. These conditions involve the assumption of financial risks and are generally linked to exploration by virtue of joint operating agreements. Once such conditions are fulfilled, the acquisition of a registered contractual interest, as party of record, in the exploration and production contract may materialize, by way of a request for approval of assignment before the ANH. For this reason, as is common practice within the oil and natural gas industry as a whole, the disclosed "working interest" may not coincide with the Company's current contractual interest in the exploration and production contract.

The assignment and allocation of "working interests" does not affect or undermine, in any way, the rights and obligations of registered parties under the relevant exploration and production contracts. Registered parties remain wholly and totally liable before the ANH, the Colombian authorities and third parties in connection with any and all obligations, risks and liabilities derived from the execution, performance or termination of the exploration and production contracts. Conversely, the rights and obligations that comprise "working interests" are only enforceable vis a vis between the executing parties under private agreements, and have no legal effects before the ANH, the Colombian authorities or third parties.

As of the date hereof, the Company is a party of record and holds a 51% contractual interest in the exploration and production contract for the Sinú-9 Block granted by and entered into with ANH. However, under the private agreements regarding the working interests in the Sinú-9 Block, the Company holds a 72% working interest. This means a 21% working interest is yet to be assigned and acknowledged as a contractual interest in the exploration and production contract, given the conditions to do so, including ANH approval, are yet to be fulfilled. Once these conditions are met, the Company will submit an approval request with ANH.

As disclosed in the Company's news release dated February 10, 2025, the Company has agreed to sell a 40% contractual interest in the exploration and production contract for the Sinú-9 Block to Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A., effective as of February 1, 2025. Additionally, Clean Energy Resources S.A.S. remains the operator of record under such exploration and production contract and before the ANH.

With respect to the Maria Conchita Block, the Company holds 100% of the contractual interest as the sole party and operator of record under the relevant exploration and production contract entered into with the ANH, and holds an 80% working interest under private agreements with third parties.

