NG ENERGY ANNOUNCES FILING OF Q2 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce that it has filed its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. The Company's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 are available on the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com) and profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Q2 2025 Highlights:

As at the end of Q2 2025, the Company has achieved average daily production of 15.67 MMcf/d YTD 2025.

Sinú-9 achieved average daily production of 8.04 MMcf/d in Q2 2025 after coming online in late March 2025 – as at the date of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 , production at Sinú-9 has increased to 22.0 MMcf/d and is expected to continue to increase through the balance of the year.

Maria Conchita achieved average daily production of 7.09 MMcf/d in Q2 2025, which is down when compared to Q2 2024; however, this is due to the downhole mechanical obstruction in the Aruchara-3 well, which is slowing gas flow – production at Maria Conchita is expected to increase significantly through the end of the year following the recompletion of the Aruchara-3 well and the drilling of the Aruchara-4 and Aruchara-5 wells.

The Company realized prices of US$6.23 /Mcf from Sinú-9 for YTD 2025, which is a function of gas marketing contracts established with infrastructure partners for providing the capital to build the facilities and pipeline – prices are expected to increase as daily sales volumes increase from the block as spot market pricing continues to average > US$12 /Mcf in the month of August 2025 1 .

The Company realized prices of US$8.33 /Mcf from Maria Conchita for YTD 2025, which continue to climb in a favourable natural gas pricing environment.

The Company had quarterly sales revenue of US$10.0 million in Q2 2025.

The Company had quarterly cash flow from operations of - US$1.6 million in Q2 2025 due to operating expenses relating to the commencement of production at Sinú-9, including one-time expenses required to re-engineer processing and compression facilities to handle natural gas and condensate – all condensate handling equipment is expected to be installed and operational by the end of August at which point the Company expects production at Sinú-9 to increase to 30.0 MMcf/d, before rising to 45.0 MMcf/d in the short term and 60.0 MMcf/d by Q1 2026.

During Q2 2025, in its April 24, 2025 , news release, the Company announced increased year-end reserves and resources: 57% increase to 1P reserves to Company gross 81.0 Bcf for before tax NPV 10 of US$123.5 million ; 21% increase to 2P reserves to Company gross 196.0 Bcf for before tax NPV 10 of US$328.4 million ; 20% increase to 3P reserves to Company gross 364.7 Bcf for before tax NPV 10 of US$555.4 million ; Company gross unrisked best estimate contingent resources of 173.6 Bcf for before-tax NPV 10 of US$231.4 million ; and Company gross unrisked best estimate prospective resources of 332.5 Bcf for before-tax NPV 10 of US$562.0 million .

, news release, the Company announced increased year-end reserves and resources:

"Q2 2025 laid the groundwork for a very exciting second half of the year for the Company," said Jorge Fonseca, CEO of NG Energy International Corp. "Our focus for the rest of the year will be on optimising operations and ramping up production, with Sinú-9 expected to steadily climb from 22 MMcf/d today toward 60 MMcf/d at the start of 2026 and Maria Conchita expected to end the year around 25 MMcf/d. We will also commence an extensive drilling campaign at Sinú-9 led by our incoming operating partner, Maurel & Prom, as well as drill two additional wells at Maria Conchita and complete the workover of Aruchara-3 restoring the well to its full production capabilities. These efforts, combined with favorable market conditions, position NGE for strong performance and value creation in 2025."

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a growth-orientated natural gas exploration and production company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the discovery, delineation and development of large-scale natural gas fields in the Americas, supporting energy transition and economic growth. NGE's team has extensive technical and capital markets expertise with a proven track record of building companies and creating significant value in South America. In Colombia, the Company is executing on this mission with a rapidly growing production base and an industry-leading growth trajectory, delivering natural gas into the premium-priced Colombian marketplace (~US$8/MMBtu) with projected triple digit production growth over the next 2-3 years towards a production goal of 200 MMcf/d. To date, the Company has raised over US$200 million in debt and equity and has constructed and commissioned 3 gathering, processing and treatment facilities and associated pipelines with gross processing and transportation capacity of 60 MMcf/d expected in Q3 2025 with significant capital contributions from insiders who currently own approximately 32% of the Company. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, statements related toanticipated production volumes at Sinu-9 and Maria Conchita, realized prices for natural gas at Sinu-9 and Maria Conchita, the recompletion of the Aruchara-3 well, the drilling of the Aruchara-4 and Aruchara-5 well, the timeline for installation of processing and compression equipment at Sinu-9 and future drilling operations at Sinu-9. . Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual Information Form dated April 28, 2025, which are available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks include but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and natural gas industry, such as exploration, production and general operational risks, the volatility of pricing for oil and natural gas, the inability to market natural gas production and changes in natural gas sale prices, changing investor sentiment about the oil and natural gas industry, any delays in production, marketing and transportation of natural gas, drilling costs and availability of equipment, regulatory approval risks and environmental, health and safety risks. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Abbreviations

The abbreviations set forth below have the following meanings:

Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas

Bcf billion cubic feet

Mcf thousand cubic feet

MMcf/d million cubic feet per day

MMBtu one million British thermal units











Other







Q1 first quarter





Q2 second quarter





Q3 third quarter





YTD year-to-date







Information Regarding the Company's Working Interest Disclosure

With regard to the Company's working interests held in both the Maria Conchita and Sinu-9 Blocks, in both the context of this news release and the Company's previous news releases, the term "working interest", ultimately refers to the rights and obligations agreed to, eventually, materialize a contractual interest in an exploration and production contract before the ANH, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions. These conditions involve the assumption of financial risks and are generally linked to exploration by virtue of joint operating agreements. Once such conditions are fulfilled, the acquisition of a registered contractual interest, as party of record, in the exploration and production contract may materialize, by way of a request for approval of assignment before the ANH. For this reason, as is common practice within the oil and natural gas industry as a whole, the disclosed "working interest" may not coincide with the Company's current contractual interest in the exploration and production contract.

The assignment and allocation of "working interests" does not affect or undermine, in any way, the rights and obligations of registered parties under the relevant exploration and production contracts. Registered parties remain wholly and totally liable before the ANH, the Colombian authorities and third parties in connection with any and all obligations, risks and liabilities derived from the execution, performance or termination of the exploration and production contracts. Conversely, the rights and obligations that comprise "working interests" are only enforceable vis a vis between the executing parties under private agreements, and have no legal effects before the ANH, the Colombian authorities or third parties.

As of the date hereof, the Company is a party of record and holds a 51% contractual interest in the exploration and production contract for the Sinu-9 Block granted by and entered into with ANH. However, under the private agreements regarding the working interests in the Sinu-9 Block, the Company holds a 72% working interest. This means a 21% working interest is yet to be assigned and acknowledged as a contractual interest in the exploration and production contract, given the conditions to do so, including ANH approval, are yet to be fulfilled. Once these conditions are met, the Company will submit an approval request with ANH.

As disclosed in the Company's news release dated February 10, 2025, the Company has agreed to sell a 40% contractual interest in the exploration and production contract for the Sinu-9 Block to Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A., effective as of February 1, 2025. Additionally, Clean Energy Resources S.A.S. remains the operator of record under such exploration and production contract and before the ANH.

With respect to the Maria Conchita Block, the Company holds 100% of the contractual interest as the sole party and operator of record under the relevant exploration and production contract entered into with the ANH, and holds an 80% working interest under private agreements with third parties.

Information Regarding the Preparation of Reserves and Resource Information

Sproule International Limited ("Sproule ERCE"), an independent qualified reserves and resources evaluator, has conducted the reserves and resource evaluation for the Maria Conchita Block and the Sinú-9 Block in accordance with the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the "COGE Handbook"). It adheres in all material aspects to the principles and definitions established by the Calgary Chapter of the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers regarding annual reserve and resource reports that are being released in the public domain. The COGE Handbook is incorporated by reference in National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.

The Company's Form 51-101F1 – Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, prepared by Sproule ERCE in accordance with the COGE Handbook with an effective date of December 31, 2024 (the "2024 51-101F1") was filed on SEDAR+ on April 28, 2025. As per the requirements of Form 51-101F1, since the Maria Conchita Block and the Sinú-9 Block are both located in Colombia, the Company has disclosed its reserves in the 2024 51-101F1 on an aggregated basis. The reserves in the 2024 51-101F1, which are attributed to the Sinú-9 Block are based on the Sinú-9 Report (as defined below) and the reserves in the 2024 51-101F1, which are attributed to the Maria Conchita Block are based on the Maria Conchita Report (as defined below). The Company uses natural gas liquids and conventional natural gas as the two product types to report the Company's reserves.

The report entitled "Evaluation of the P&NG Reserves and Resources of NG Energy International in the Sinu-9 Block, Colombia" (the "Sinu-9 Report") was prepared by Sproule ERCE with an effective date of December 31, 2024 and a preparation date of February 28, 2025. The Company's working interest in Sinu-9, located in the Lower Magdalena Valley basin in the Cordoba department, Colombia, is 72%, subject to payment of ANH sliding scale royalties and a reduction to 32% upon completion of the Company's sale of a 40% working interest in Sinu-9 to M&P as announced in the Company's news release dated February 10, 2025. Reserves and resources attributed to the Hechizo, Brujo, Magico, Mago, Hechicero, Encanto, Milagroso, Porquero, Embrujo, Ensalmo and Sortilegio zones have been included in the Sinu-9 Report. Contingent resources for Sinu-9 are petroleum and natural gas classified as "development pending" and are attributed a chance of development of 80%. The prospective resources assigned to the Brujo-Porquero, Hechicero-Porquero and Milagroso fields are subclassified as "prospects" and are attributed a chance of discovery of 58-60% and a chance of development of 66%. The prospective resources assigned to the Embrujo, Ensalmo and Sortilegio fields are subclassified as "lead" and are attributed a chance of discovery of 25-30% and a chance of development of 41%.

The report entitled "Evaluation of the P&NG Reserves and Resources of NG Energy International in the Maria Conchita Block, Colombia" (the "Maria Conchita Report") was prepared by Sproule ERCE with an effective date of December 31, 2024 and a preparation date of February 28, 2025. The Company holds an 80% working interest in Maria Conchita, located in the Guajira Basin, Colombia. Reserves and resources attributed to the H1, H1A, H1A1, H1B, H2, H2B, H3, H4, LM2 and limestone zones have been included in the Maria Conchita Report. Contingent resources for Maria Conchita are petroleum and natural gas classified as "development pending" and are attributed a chance of development of 0.73. The prospective resources for Maria Conchita are subclassified as "prospect" and are attributed a chance of discovery of 27-41% and a chance of development of 0.73.

For additional information regarding the Sinú-9 Report, the Maria Conchita Report and the reserves and resources information contained in this news release please see the 2024 51-101F1 filed on SEDAR+ on April 28, 2025, and the Company's news release dated April 24, 2025 entitled "NG Energy Announces Increased Year-End Reserves and Resources".

Caution Respecting Reserves Information

The determination of oil and natural gas reserves involves the preparation of estimates that have an inherent degree of associated uncertainty. Categories of Proved, Probable and Possible reserves have been established to reflect the level of these uncertainties and to provide an indication of the probability of recovery. The estimation and classification of reserves requires the application of professional judgement combined with geological and engineering knowledge to assess whether or not specific reserves classification criteria have been satisfied. Knowledge of concepts including uncertainty and risk, probability and statistics, and deterministic and probabilistic estimation methods is required to properly use and apply reserves definitions.

The recovery and reserve estimates of natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only. Actual reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein. The estimated future net revenue from the production of the disclosed natural gas reserves, whether calculated without discount or using a discount rate, does not represent the fair market value of these reserves. Estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation.

Information Regarding Reserves

Reserves are estimated remaining quantities of commercially recoverable oil, natural gas and related substances anticipated to be recoverable from known accumulations, as of a given date, based on the analysis of drilling, geological, geophysical and engineering data; the use of established technology; and specified economic conditions, which are generally accepted as being reasonable. Reserves are further classified according to the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be subclassified based on development and production status.

"Proved reserves" are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated Proved reserves.

"Probable reserves" are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than Proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated Proved plus Probable reserves.

"Possible reserves" are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than Probable reserves. It is unlikely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the sum of the estimated Proved plus Probable plus Possible reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of Proved plus Probable plus Possible reserves.

The qualitative certainty levels referred to in the definitions above are applicable to "individual reserves entities" (which refers to the lowest level at which reserves calculations are performed) and to "reported reserves" (which refers to the highest-level sum of individual entity estimates for which reserves estimates are presented). Reported reserves should target the following levels of certainty under a specific set of economic conditions:

at least a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimated Proved reserves; and

at least a 50% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of estimated Proved plus Probable reserves.

A qualitative measure of the certainty levels pertaining to estimates prepared for the various reserves categories is desirable to provide a clearer understanding of the associated risks and uncertainties. However, the majority of reserves estimates will be prepared using deterministic methods that do not provide a mathematically derived quantitative measure of probability. In principle, there should be no difference between estimates prepared using probabilistic or deterministic methods.

Each of the reserve categories (Proved and Probable) may be divided into developed and undeveloped categories as follows:

"Developed Producing reserves" are those reserves that are expected to be recovered from completion intervals open at the time of the estimate. These reserves may be currently producing or, if shut-in, they must have previously been on production, and the date of resumption of production must be known with reasonable certainty.

"Developed Non-Producing reserves" are those reserves that either have not been on production, or have previously been on production, but are shut-in, and the date of resumption of production is unknown.

"Undeveloped reserves" are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (e.g., when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves classification (Proved, Probable and Possible) to which they are assigned and expected to be developed within a limited time.

In multi-well pools it may be appropriate to allocate total pool reserves between the developed and undeveloped subclasses or to subdivide the developed reserves for the pool between developed producing and developed nonproducing. This allocation should be based on the estimator's assessment as to the reserves that will be recovered from specific wells, facilities and completion intervals in the pool and their respective development and production status.

Information Regarding Contingent Resources

"Contingent Resources" are those quantities of oil or natural gas estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations using established technology or technology under development but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies.

Contingent Resources are further categorised according to the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be sub-classified based on a project maturity and characterised by their economic status. There are three classifications of Contingent Resources: low estimate, best estimate and high estimate. Best estimate is a classification of estimated resources described in the COGE Handbook as the best estimate of the quantity that will be actually recovered; it is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the best estimate. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 50% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the best estimate.

The project maturity subclasses include development pending, development on hold, development unclarified and development not viable. All of the Contingent Resources disclosed in this news release are classified as development pending. Development pending is defined as a contingent resource where resolution of the final conditions of development is being actively pursued. Chance of development is the likelihood that an accumulation will be commercially developed.

Conversion of the development pending Contingent Resources to reserves is dependent upon a final investment decision for the natural gas development of the Maria Conchita Block and the Sinú-9 Block.

There is no certainty that any portion of the Contingent Resources will be discovered. If discovered, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the Contingent Resources.

Information Regarding Prospective Resources

This news release discloses estimates of the Company's Prospective Resources. There is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of such Prospective Resources. Estimates of Prospective Resources involve additional risks over estimates of reserves. The accuracy of any resources estimate is a function of the quality and quantity of available data and of engineering interpretation and judgment. While resources presented herein are considered reasonable, the estimates should be accepted with the understanding that reservoir performance subsequent to the date of the estimate may justify revision, either upward or downward.

"Prospective Resources" are defined in the COGE Handbook as those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from undiscovered accumulations by application of future development projects. Prospective Resources have both an associated chance of discovery and a chance of development. The chance that an exploration project will result in the discovery of petroleum is referred to as the chance of discovery. The chance that an accumulation will be commercially developed is referred to as the chance of development

Prospective Resources are further subdivided in accordance with the level of certainty associated with recoverable estimates assuming their discovery:

Low Estimate : This is considered to be a conservative estimate of the quantity that will actually be recovered. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the low estimate. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 90% probability (P90) that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the low estimate.

Best Estimate : This is considered to be the best estimate of the quantity that will actually be recovered. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the best estimate. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 50% probability (P50) that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the best estimate.

High Estimate: This is considered to be an optimistic estimate of the quantity that will actually be recovered. It is unlikely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the high estimate. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 10% probability (P10) that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the high estimate.

Prospective Resources are not, and should not be confused with, reserves or Contingent Resources. "Prospective Resources" are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from undiscovered accumulations by application of future development projects. Prospective Resources have both an associated chance of discovery and a chance of development.

There is no certainty that any portion of the Prospective Resources will be discovered. If discovered, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the Prospective Resources or that the Company will produce any portion of the volumes currently classified as Prospective Resources.

The estimates of Prospective Resources involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the resources described exists in the quantities predicted or estimated, as at a given date, and that the resources can be profitably produced in the future. Actual Prospective Resources (and any volumes that may be reclassified as reserves) and future production therefrom may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.



1 Bolsa Mercantil de Colombia

