NG ENERGY ANNOUNCES FILING OF Q3 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce that it has filed its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (the "Interim Filings"), are available on the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com) and profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Q3 2025 Highlights:

The Company achieved gross average daily production of 27.2 MMcf/d in Q3 2025 – as at the date of the Interim Filings, November month to date gross daily production has increased to 33.8 MMcf/d following the successful completion of the Aruchara-4 well at Maria Conchita. The Company expects this trend to continue through the balance of the year following the recompletion of the Aruchara-3 well at Maria Conchita and the drilling of the Hechicero-1X well at Sinú-9.

The Company achieved natural gas and NGL sales of US$13.9 million in Q3 2025, representing a 53% increase over Q3 2024. Such increase was driven by continued strong performance from Sinú-9 following first production in late March 2025.

The Company generated positive cash flow from operations of US$7.9 million in Q3 2025.

Operating expenses totaled US$4.5 million in Q3 2025 and total US$12.7 million year-to-date. Per-unit operating costs at Sinú-9 improved significantly to US$1.49 per Mcf in Q3 2025 from the year-to-date average of US$2.81 per Mcf, representing a 47% decrease, which reflects the absorption of one-time condensate handling and well servicing costs incurred earlier in the ramp-up phase. This improvement underscores the scalable, low-cost nature of the Sinú-9 asset as production volumes continue to grow.

The Company realized prices of US$8.23 per Mcf from Maria Conchita during Q3 2025, which is expected to continue to climb in a favourable natural gas pricing environment with new natural gas volumes expected to be sold at prices >$11.00 per MMBtu.

The Company realized prices of US$7.20 per Mcf from Sinú-9 during Q3 2025, which is a function of natural gas marketing contracts established with infrastructure partners for providing the capital to build the facilities and pipeline. The Company expects realized prices to increase as daily sales volumes increase from the block.

The Company ended Q3 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of US$13.8 million, with the remaining US$110 million from the Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. ("Maurel & Prom" or "M&P") transaction expected upon and following closing, which is anticipated to occur in Q4 2025.

Jorge Fonseca, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Importantly, production quantities and realized natural gas prices are both increasing while unit operating costs continue to decrease – a powerful combination that will significantly expand margins and overall profitability for the Company. November month to date gross daily production has increased to 33.8 MMcf/d across the two fields and, with key infrastructure now in place, the Company expects to see continuing increases in natural gas sales from Maria Conchita in Q4 as production is optimised from the Aruchara-4 well and recompletion work is completed at the Aruchara-3 well. This trend is expected to continue into Q1 2026 and throughout the whole of 2026 as additional transportation capacity comes online at Sinú-9, first looping the pipeline increasing transportation capacity to 40 MMcf/d, followed by the full twin increasing capacity to 60 MMcf/d. Closing of the M&P transaction will significantly bolster our balance sheet, providing the financial flexibility to commence a normal course issuer bid and positioning NGE for a pivotal year of growth as we launch a six-well drilling campaign with our incoming operational partner."

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a growth-orientated natural gas exploration and production company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the discovery, delineation and development of large-scale natural gas fields in the Americas, supporting energy transition and economic growth. NGE's team has extensive technical and capital markets expertise with a proven track record of building companies and creating significant value in South America. In Colombia, the Company is executing on this mission with a rapidly growing production base and an industry-leading growth trajectory, delivering natural gas into the premium-priced Colombian marketplace (~US$8/MMBtu) with projected triple digit production growth over the next 2-3 years towards a production goal of 200 MMcf/d. To date, the Company has raised over US$200 million in debt and equity and has constructed and commissioned 3 gathering, processing and treatment facilities and associated pipelines with significant capital contributions from insiders who currently own approximately 32% of the Company. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, statements related to anticipated production volumes at Sinu-9 and Maria Conchita, realized prices for natural gas at Sinu-9 and Maria Conchita and future infrastructure projects at Sinu-9. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual Information Form dated April 28, 2025, which are available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks include but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and natural gas industry, such as exploration, production and general operational risks, the volatility of pricing for oil and natural gas, the inability to market natural gas production and changes in natural gas sale prices, changing investor sentiment about the oil and natural gas industry, any delays in production, marketing and transportation of natural gas, drilling costs and availability of equipment, regulatory approval risks and environmental, health and safety risks. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information Regarding the Company's Working Interest Disclosure

With regard to the Company's working interests held in both the Maria Conchita and Sinu-9 Blocks, in both the context of this news release and the Company's previous news releases, the term "working interest", ultimately refers to the rights and obligations agreed to, eventually, materialize a contractual interest in an exploration and production contract before the ANH, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions. These conditions involve the assumption of financial risks and are generally linked to exploration by virtue of joint operating agreements. Once such conditions are fulfilled, the acquisition of a registered contractual interest, as party of record, in the exploration and production contract may materialize, by way of a request for approval of assignment before the ANH. For this reason, as is common practice within the oil and natural gas industry as a whole, the disclosed "working interest" may not coincide with the Company's current contractual interest in the exploration and production contract.

The assignment and allocation of "working interests" does not affect or undermine, in any way, the rights and obligations of registered parties under the relevant exploration and production contracts. Registered parties remain wholly and totally liable before the ANH, the Colombian authorities and third parties in connection with any and all obligations, risks and liabilities derived from the execution, performance or termination of the exploration and production contracts. Conversely, the rights and obligations that comprise "working interests" are only enforceable vis a vis between the executing parties under private agreements, and have no legal effects before the ANH, the Colombian authorities or third parties.

As of the date hereof, the Company is a party of record and holds a 51% contractual interest in the exploration and production contract for the Sinu-9 Block granted by and entered into with ANH. However, under the private agreements regarding the working interests in the Sinu-9 Block, the Company holds a 72% working interest. This means a 21% working interest is yet to be assigned and acknowledged as a contractual interest in the exploration and production contract, given the conditions to do so, including ANH approval, are yet to be fulfilled. Once these conditions are met, the Company will submit an approval request with ANH.

As disclosed in the Company's news release dated February 10, 2025, the Company has agreed to sell a 40% contractual interest in the exploration and production contract for the Sinu-9 Block to Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A., effective as of February 1, 2025. Additionally, Clean Energy Resources S.A.S. remains the operator of record under such exploration and production contract and before the ANH.

With respect to the Maria Conchita Block, the Company holds 100% of the contractual interest as the sole party and operator of record under the relevant exploration and production contract entered into with the ANH, and holds an 80% working interest under private agreements with third parties.

