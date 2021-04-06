New hire further expands property and casualty expertise for NFP's Canada offices

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that Matthew Hamel has joined the Complex Risk Solutions (CRS) Group in Canada as a senior vice president.

Hamel joins NFP with over 12 years of industry experience. His expertise includes executive risk placements, risk management and complex claims. In his role at NFP, Hamel will support the continued growth of NFP's P&C footprint in Canada as he provides account support for the team out of the Calgary office. He will focus on supporting energy and natural resources clients.

"We're thrilled to welcome Matthew to the team," said John Belyea, chief operating officer for NFP in Canada. "His expertise will enhance our steadily growing P&C operations in Canada. We remain focused on building out the capabilities of the CRS Group, and Matthew will play a key role in pursuing that goal."

"I'm excited to join NFP and contribute to our continued growth in the Canadian market," said Hamel. "NFP's commitment to providing focused expertise to support clients as they achieve their goals creates an exciting opportunity to further enhance our offering."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 750 employees based in Canada, more than 5,800 employees globally, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.ca to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

