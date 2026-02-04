The Canlan Sports York facility has been renamed the NFP Athletic Centre – A Canlan Sports Community

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty broker and benefits consultant, today announced a strategic agreement with Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (Canlan Sports) (TSX: ICE), a leading owner and operator of recreational hockey facilities across North America. Under the terms of the agreement, the Canlan Sports facility in North York, Ontario, which welcomes over 1.3 million players and guests annually, will be renamed the NFP Athletic Centre – a Canlan Sports Community and feature NFP interior and exterior branding.

The venue, one of the largest sports facilities in Canada, is a state-of-the-art multi-purpose recreation and entertainment complex featuring six NHL-size playing surfaces. This sports complex is located on the main campus of York University, Canada's third-largest university. One of the facility's playing surfaces will be branded with NFP's logo and will include a new rink name, branded players' bench, rink boards and dressing room. NFP can use this rink for community and client events throughout the year.

"We're extremely excited about our collaboration with Canlan Sports and proud to be the official sponsor of the newly named NFP Athletic Centre," said Rob Rasberry, managing director of NFP in Canada. "This relationship is built on our shared values of integrity, teamwork and a passion for making a positive impact. As we expand our local involvement in the greater Toronto area, we're reaffirming our commitment to the communities we serve. Together with Canlan Sports, we're dedicated to making sports more accessible, inclusive and positive for everyone."

This collaboration underscores NFP's commitment to investing in local communities, promoting grassroots sports participation and supporting girls and women in sports. The newly branded NFP Athletic Centre is a vital hub for local hockey, hosting tournaments, leagues, public skating, community programming events and digital experiences with sport simulators and interactive games. Work has commenced on slight infrastructure modifications to the NFP Athletic Centre, with a formal ribbon-cutting event to be announced.

"We are thrilled to join with NFP to elevate one of our flagship locations and inspire even greater connection within our community," said Joey St-Aubin, president and CEO of Canlan Sports. "Both Canlan Sports and NFP share a passion to support the hockey community and grow the game for all levels of play, genders and ages. We serve close to 100 sports associations across North America, with a community of more than 200,000 active participants and their families. Working together with NFP will help us better meet their needs and make a meaningful impact in local communities."

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions. For more information, visit nfp.ca.

Canlan Sports is a leading owner, operator and investor in the multi-sport recreation sector committed to creating sports communities that change lives for the better. Canlan Sports is the largest private sector owner and operator of recreational sports surfaces with 15 sports complexes and over 70 playing surfaces across Canada and the U.S., offering a wide array of ice, court, turf and digital sports experiences.

