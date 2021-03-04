Specialty business focused on helping companies manage complex risks adds experienced alternative risk solutions leader

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that Charles Christopher has joined NFP as a senior vice president and head of Captives for the Complex Risk Solutions (CRS) Group in Canada.

Christopher has over 16 years of industry experience with a specific focus on alternative risk solutions. His expertise includes risk identification, quantification and financing to help clients better understand the connection between risk and capital. As part of NFP's P&C team, Christopher will focus on captives and other alternative risk solutions, and report to John Belyea, chief operating officer for NFP in Canada.

"Being a destination for specialized experts is an important element of our specialty business strategy," said Henry Lombardi, executive vice president and head of NFP's P&C division. "We know clients need focused expertise, creativity and market access to effectively address their most challenging risks. Adding leaders like Charles help us deliver what clients need in an increasingly volatile and complex environment for many industries."

"NFP is a company differentiating itself in the marketplace by investing in specialized expertise at a time when companies need it more than ever," said Christopher. "The CRS Group is committed to understanding each client's challenges and goals, thinking creatively about risk, and developing customized offerings. It's exciting to be part of the team and have an opportunity to enhance the value we deliver to clients and drive overall growth."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 750 employees based in Canada, more than 5,800 employees globally, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.ca to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

SOURCE NFP Corp.

For further information: Heather Valle, [email protected], https://www.nfp.com/

Related Links

https://www.nfp.com/

