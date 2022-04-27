NFP is also the official team partner of the Women's 15s Senior Team and will develop a program to provide girls with the opportunity to play rugby

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- Rugby Canada and NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced a multiyear, signature partnership. NFP becomes the Official Insurance Partner and the official team partner of the Women's 15s Senior Program. NFP and Rugby Canada will also collaborate on a program to provide girls across Canada with opportunities to get involved in the sport and engage with Rugby Canada teams.

"We're thrilled to partner with Rugby Canada and expand our global sponsorship program with a specific focus on fostering the support and growth of women and girl rugby players," said John Haas, president of NFP in Canada. "We love how sports bring people together and we're looking forward to being part of the passionate and engaged Rugby Canada community. Also, because sports empower self-esteem, leadership and teamwork in young people, we're particularly excited about the pathway program, which will introduce the sport to more girls in the 13-16 age range who have a diversity of backgrounds and experiences."

As the official team partner of the Women's 15s Senior Program, NFP will be featured as the front of jersey sponsor at all Rugby Canada Women's 15s home and away competitions and will be integrated into the current campaign for all upcoming matches. The NFP logo will also feature on the team's training kit when they compete in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand this October and November.

"It's great to welcome NFP as our Official Insurance Partner. Their dedicated support of our women's 15s and girls' programs will make a meaningful difference," said Gareth Rees, Director, Commercial Partnerships and Broadcast at Rugby Canada. "Their focus on helping grow the grassroots of our game i s very important to us and we've already seen great engagement and ideas from their team. We look forward to launching the girls' program, which will address an existing gap in participation and encourage young girls to stay active and involved in the rugby community."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of nearly 1,000 employees based in Canada, more than 6,900 employees globally, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 7th largest US-based privately owned broker, 9th best place to work in insurance and 13th largest broker of U.S. business (Business Insurance); 10th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.ca to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

About Rugby Canada

Rugby Canada is the national governing body of the sport of Rugby Union in Canada. They administer and operate Men's and Women's Senior and Junior National programs in both rugby XV's and 7s, as well as govern the Club and community game for more than 30,000 registered participants from coast to coast in conjunction with ten Provincial Union members.

Rugby Canada is headquartered at the Al Charron National Training Centre in Langford, BC, with staff also working from Vancouver, Toronto and Ottawa. Rugby Canada business operations, programs and events are delivered nationwide, including the internationally recognized HSBC Canada Sevens annual tournaments.

For more information, please contact:

