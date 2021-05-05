Growth continues for group focused on helping clients address a variety of complex risks

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that Tony Petrilli has joined its Complex Risk Solutions (CRS) Group in Canada as senior vice president, loss control. NFP's CRS Group provides companies in the forestry, mining, oil and gas, power and utilities, renewable energy, and transportation industries with solutions to mitigate a variety of risks, including those involving management liability, risk engineering, analytics and captives.

In this new role, Petrilli will help to further expand CRS Group capabilities for the benefit of NFP clients across North America. He brings more than 33 years of industry experience to NFP, with a particular focus on risk mitigation and risk management within the natural resources sector. Prior to joining NFP, he served as vice president and senior risk control executive for Willis Towers Watson. He has also served in various roles with Jardine Lloyd Thompson Canada and Zurich Canada.

Petrilli is also a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, serving for over 33 years. His service includes overseas service, as the 41 Canadian Brigade Group G9 and providing training coordination for CIMIC (civil-military co-operation).

"Tony is an excellent addition to the team," said John Belyea, chief operating officer for NFP in Canada. "We're focused on growing the CRS Group by bringing in industry experts like Tony who understand the evolving complexities of various risks. His background in natural resources, power, mining and energy will enhance the existing capabilities of the CRS team and advance our commitment to delivering specialized expertise to clients in this dynamic environment."

"It's exciting to join NFP as they continue their incredible growth," said Petrilli. "I'm looking forward to contributing focused expertise and insight and being part of an exceptional organization with such a strong commitment to its specialty business."

