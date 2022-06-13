NFL and Bell Media Announce Landmark Expansion of Media Rights Agreement

– New long-term agreement ensures Bell Media continues to be the exclusive television broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada, with TSN, CTV, CTV2, and RDS delivering games across the country in all of the league's broadcast windows –

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Bell Media and the National Football League (NFL) today announced a long-term expansion of their comprehensive media rights agreement, ensuring Bell Media remains the exclusive television broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada.

From the pre-season all the way through the Super Bowl, fans in Canada can access live coverage of NFL games on Bell Media platforms including TSN, CTV, CTV2, RDS, live streaming through the networks' official websites and apps, as well as through TSN Direct and RDS Direct subscriptions.

The multi-year, extended agreement includes:

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL regular season games

Sunday 1 p.m. ET regular season games

regular season games Sunday 4 p.m. ET regular season games

regular season games SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL regular season games

regular season games MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL regular season games, including the new slate of games produced by ABC

regular season games, including the new slate of games produced by ABC NFL RedZone , available every Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. ET , taking football fans inside the 20-yard line with real-time look-ins and highlights, all in one broadcast

, available every Sunday beginning at , taking football fans inside the 20-yard line with real-time look-ins and highlights, all in one broadcast All International Series Games , including the recently announced game live from Germany

, including the recently announced game live from All Playoff Games

The Super Bowl, the most-watched television event in Canada

"The popularity of the NFL in Canada has never been greater, with fan interest in the league growing across the country each season. We're thrilled to continue to bring the NFL to Canadian fans through our multi-platform coverage," said Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice-President, Bell Media Sales and Sports. "We're proud to extend and expand our longstanding partnership with this major investment, and to showcase NFL action across Bell Media platforms like never before."

"We're delighted to be extending our longstanding partnership with Bell Media," said Sameer Pabari, NFL Managing Director, International Media. "This new deal will allow NFL fans in Canada to enjoy a comprehensive line-up of games throughout the season from Kickoff to the Super Bowl across the full breadth of Bell Media's TV and digital services."

As part of Bell Media's commitment to the NFL, and as the home of football in Canada, TSN continues to be Canada's source for NFL news and information, led by SPORTSCENTRE. TSN also features NFL fantasy content and betting odds through the TSN Edge, and the network provides a comprehensive slate of NFL programming from ESPN, including NFL COUNTDOWN, NFL LIVE, NFL PRIMETIME, MONDAY NIGHT COUNTDOWN, and the NFL DRAFT. Additionally, TSN and CTV deliver the Sunday night pre-game show FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA.

Fans can visit TSN.ca/NFL for up-to-the-minute breaking news, features, and analysis, as well as game previews, recaps, and video highlights. TSN's official social media accounts, including Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and TikTok , provide breaking news, scores, photos, videos, and trending content from around the league.

Bell Media is the exclusive television broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada. TSN has been televising NFL games since 1987, and CTV's partnership with the NFL began in 2007.

