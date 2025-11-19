Bell Media's Original Series HEATED RIVALRY Scores Major International Sales Ahead of Premiere, Including HBO Max in the U.S. and Australia

– Crave Original series acquired by HBO Max in the U.S. and Australia, Movistar Plus+ in Spain, and Sky in New Zealand –

– Sphere Abacus drives global distribution wins for Bell Media's premium Canadian content –

– HEATED RIVALRY is created by Jacob Tierney, produced in partnership with Accent Aigu Entertainment, and adapted from Rachel Reid's best-selling Game Changers book series –

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Media's new hockey romance series HEATED RIVALRY is building significant international sales momentum, with Sphere Abacus securing deals across multiple territories ahead of its premiere on Crave on Friday, Nov. 28. HBO Max has acquired the six-part, Crave Original series for the United States and Australia, where it's also set to debut on Nov. 28, while Sky has secured rights in New Zealand where it premieres on Nov. 30. Movistar Plus+ has obtained rights for Spain with a debut date to be announced in the coming days.

"HEATED RIVALRY is premium, high-caliber content that resonates with global audiences," said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development and Programming, Bell Media. "These international sales are a testament to Accent Aigu Entertainment's vision for Rachel Reid's story and underscore the strength of our partnership with Sphere Abacus, and our shared commitment to bringing compelling, buzzyworthy content to viewers worldwide."

The international sales of the buzzy series follow Bell Media's acquisition of a majority stake in Sphere Abacus earlier this year, positioning Sphere Abacus as the primary international distributor of Bell Media's owned distribution rights.

"With strong performances from its lead actors, HEATED RIVALRY delivers a powerful and unique narrative which our clients in all parts of the world are keen to share with their viewers," said Jonathan Ford, Managing Director, Sphere Abacus. "We're very excited about additional international sales prospects for this engaging series in the weeks to come."

Created by award-winning Canadian writer-director-producer Jacob Tierney (LETTERKENNY, SHORESY) and based on the best-selling book series GameChangers by Rachel Reid, the six-episode, one-hour romantic drama tells the story of rival hockey players Shane and Ilya. What begins as a secret fling ignites into an all-consuming blaze and culminates in a powerful love story. The trailer for the series is available HERE .

In HEATED RIVALRY, Shane Hollander ( Hudson Williams ) and Ilya Rozanov ( Connor Storrie ) are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands. What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can't ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love. The cast is rounded out by François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Sophie Nélisse, and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova.

Rachel Reid's Game Changers is a six-book series from Harlequin, and USA Today best-seller that has earned critical recognition from multiple outlets including The Globe and Mail and The Washington Post . The series has also achieved consistent Top 15 rankings in the Gay Romance category on Amazon, supported by a devoted fan following and strong critical acclaim.

HEATED RIVALRY is produced by Accent Aigu Entertainment in association with Bell Media's Crave. Jacob Tierney is writer, director, producer, and executive producer. Brendan Brady is producer and executive producer. Lori Fischburg is producer, and Rachel Reid is consulting producer. For Bell Media, Alison Korogyi is Senior Production Executive, Original Programming; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Adam Feigen is Development Executive, Scripted Original Programming Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development, Original Programming; Brian Blazik is Head of Bell Media Sales, Sphere Abacus; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; and Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming.

About Crave

Crave is the largest Canadian-owned streamer delivering an unparalleled content offering with HBO and Max Originals, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, and iconic series including FRIENDS, THE OFFICE, and more. It also boasts an ever-growing and globally renowned slate of English and French original series. Crave is available directly to all Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Prime Video Subscriptions, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and participating TV service providers. Crave is from Bell Media, Canada's leading media and entertainment company. Visit our website at Crave.ca.

About Accent Aigu Entertainment

Founded in 2023 by writer, director, and producer Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady, Accent Aigu Entertainment is a next-generation Canadian production company focused on developing and producing premium scripted content for global audiences. Jacob and Brendan bring a wealth of experience from the Canadian film and television landscape. Prior to launching Accent Aigu, the duo spent four years collaborating on over forty episodes of the acclaimed series Letterkenny and its spinoff, Shoresy. Accent Aigu Entertainment is the natural evolution of that collaboration. Visit accent-aigu.ca for more information.

About Sphere Abacus

Sphere Abacus is the worldwide sales arm of Sphere Media, operating alongside the company's highly successful production business. Sphere Abacus is also the primary international distributor of IP owned by Canada's leading media and entertainment company, Bell Media. In addition, Sphere Abacus acquires and distributes a diverse slate of premium, multi-genre programming created by exceptional third-party producers for the global content market. At the same time, the company also works with independent producers to facilitate pre-sales and development finance as well as broadcaster commissions. Embracing a fully transparent reporting ethos throughout, SA focuses on building strong client relationships and generating positive solutions at every stage of the process, from initial financing to worldwide broadcast to successfully deliver scripted and non-scripted entertainment that counts to a global audience. Further details: www.sphere-abacus.com

