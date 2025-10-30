Ghosts, Goblins, and Gaba-Ghouls! Crave Greenlights Reality Ghost Hunting Series, SNOOKI: PARANORMAL ROOKIE

– Reality icon Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi explores Canada's most haunted locations in new paranormal investigation series –

– The eight-episode series pairs the pop culture phenomenon with renowned psychic medium Kevin Whitaker for cinematic ghost-hunting adventures –

– From Canadian prodco Buck Productions, in association with My Entertainment, and in partnership with Crave –

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Crave announced today an eight-episode order for SNOOKI: PARANORMAL ROOKIE, a freakishly fun new unscripted series that follows reality television icon Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, as she pursues her lifelong passion for the paranormal across some of Canada's most haunted locations. Produced by Buck Productions in association with My Entertainment, and in partnership with Crave, the Crave Original series is set to premiere in 2026.

The series is distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus.

SNOOKI: PARANORMAL ROOKIE pairs Snooki's unfiltered charisma and genuine belief in the supernatural with the expertise of Kevin Whitaker, one of Canada's foremost psychic mediums. With zero formal training but a whole lot of determination, Snooki embarks on a transformational journey from wide-eyed rookie to confident investigator, culminating in her first solo investigation at a famously haunted Canadian location.

"I've always been obsessed with the paranormal – it's a real passion of mine," said Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. "Getting to explore Canada's haunted history with Kevin and actually learning how to investigate spirits? This is a dream come true. I'm scared, I'm excited, and I'm ready to prove I can do this. The ghosts better watch out because this mawma is coming for them!"

"After 15 years of Snooki entertaining Canadians across Bell Media's services, we are thrilled to partner with her on her next spooktacular adventure," said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "Zero training and 100% passion feels like the perfect recipe for Snooki's next hit series with us!"

"At Buck Productions, we look to tell stories that break the mould and teaming up with My Entertainment and Nicole in the paranormal space is exactly that," said Jim Kiriakakis, Executive Producer, Buck Productions. "Nicole's ability to dive headfirst into the unknown makes her a standout talent and we couldn't be more excited for audiences to explore the supernatural with her."

"As a U.S. company, we're thrilled to partner with our friends at Buck and Bell Media to bring this wild, cross-border adventure to life," said Shawn Moffatt, CEO, My Entertainment & Assignment Desk. "We love our Canadian partners and their fearless approach to storytelling. It's the perfect collaboration for entertaining television."

SNOOKI: PARANORMAL ROOKIE is produced by Buck Productions (YO! MTV MAPS, 40 YEAR PROPERTY VIRGIN, MAKING MONSTERS) in association with My Entertainment in partnership with Crave. Executive Producers for Buck Productions are Sean Buckley and Jim Kiriakakis. Executive Producer for My Entertainment (GHOST ADVENTURES, PROS VS. JOES) is Joe Townley. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is also Executive Producer and Kyle Whitelaw (KNOCK KNOCK GHOST, LOOSE ENDS) is Showrunner and Executive Producer.

About Crave

Crave is the largest Canadian-owned streamer delivering an unparalleled content offering with HBO and Max Originals, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, and iconic series including FRIENDS, THE OFFICE, and more. It also boasts an ever-growing and globally renowned slate of English and French original series. Crave is available directly to all Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Prime Video Subscriptions, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and participating TV service providers. Crave is from Bell Media, Canada's leading media and entertainment company. Visit our website at Crave.ca.

About Bell Media Original Programming

Bell Media has commissioned some of Canada's most-watched and most-acclaimed English and French original programming, working with the best Canadian independent producers and global content powerhouses. Scripted series commissioned by CTV include SULLIVAN'S CROSSING, SIGHT UNSEEN, CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING, and ACTING GOOD; with unscripted series THE TRAITORS CANADA, MASTERCHEF CANADA, and record-breaking Canadian format THE AMAZING RACE CANADA; as well as quiz series BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS. Crave Originals include hit series LETTERKENNY, SHORESY, THE TRADES, LATE BLOOMER, THE OFFICE MOVERS, and CANADA'S DRAG RACE; award-winning drama LITTLE BIRD; docuseries BILLIONNAIRE MURDERS, THUNDER BAY, and THE REBUILD: Inside the Montreal Canadiens; as well as dozens of acclaimed feature documentaries. Bell Media's factual series and franchises include HIGHWAY THRU HELL, FORENSIC FACTOR, and MY PET ATE WHAT!?. Bell Media also distributes a slate of original scripted and unscripted series, including LATE BLOOMER, THE OFFICE MOVERS, MARK MCKINNEY NEEDS A HOBBY, EVOLVING VEGAN, THE MIGHTIEST, and more. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at www.BellMedia.ca.

About Buck Productions

Buck Productions is an international award-winning content creation house, with an expansive portfolio across feature film, television, branded content, documentaries and commercials. Owner and CEO Sean Buckley has cultivated a concept-first culture, where ideas and end-products are paramount. Firmly believing that the direction of production is based on the currency of ideas, rather than the bigger is better model, Buck recalibrated its strategy to a less is more approach, letting its core team evaluate potential projects based on the idea, and the idea alone. This model has allowed Buck's partners to be proud of what they are creating and reach audiences in bold, unique, and innovative ways.

About My Entertainment

My Entertainment is an award-winning U.S. production company behind global hits like Ghost Adventures and Pros vs. Joes. The company specializes in unscripted formats, lifestyle, and premium documentary storytelling for top networks and streamers around the world. In 2022, My Entertainment was acquired by Media Content Services, a global content and production group focused on expanding cross-border creative partnerships and premium factual entertainment. Together, they develop and produce distinctive, internationally scalable formats that connect audiences through real stories and unforgettable characters.

