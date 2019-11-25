Next Wireless Public Alert Test Set for November 27

OTTAWA, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian provincial and territorial governments will be conducting the next test of the Alert Ready emergency alert system on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Alert Ready is designed to distribute critical and potentially life-saving emergency messages to Canadians over television, radio, and wireless public alert (WPA) compatible wireless devices that are connected to an LTE network. Wireless service providers are required to distribute all alerts that are sent by alert issuers.

"These tests make an important contribution to a well-functioning emergency management process," said Robert Ghiz, President and CEO of the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CWTA). "It gives Canadians the opportunity to learn how their devices will react to the alert and helps all emergency management partners evaluate and make improvements to the processes currently in place."

Timing for the upcoming test will vary:

Province/Territory Local Testing Time Alberta 1:55 PM MST British Columbia 1:55 PM PST Manitoba 1:55 PM CST New Brunswick 10:55 AM AST Newfoundland & Labrador 10:55 AM NST Northwest Territories 9:55 AM MST Nova Scotia 1:55 PM AST Nunavut No Test Ontario 2:55 PM EST Prince Edward Island 12:55 PM AST Quebec 1:55 PM EST Saskatchewan 1:55 PM CST Yukon 1:55 PM PST

While opting-out of the emergency alert system is not possible, some Canadians may not receive the upcoming alert on their mobile device for a variety of reasons:

The device may not be compatible.

The device software may not be up to date.

The device may not be connected to an LTE network during the alert (i.e. is on Wi-Fi, turned off or on airplane mode, or is being used for a voice call).

The device may be in an area without LTE wireless coverage.

Canadians are reminded to not call 911 for additional information about the test. Using 911 for non-emergency calls could delay help for people experiencing real emergencies.

As of April 6, 2019, all new phones sold by Canadian wireless service provides must be WPA-compatible. Canadians who purchased their devices before April 6 are encouraged to check their device compatibility on their service provider's website, and all Canadians are asked to ensure that their device has the latest software installed.

"Since January 1, 2019, more than 125 emergency alerts have been successfully transmitted and have been credited with saving lives, as well as apprehending suspects in the case of AMBER Alerts," added Ghiz. "Every test of a complex national system helps us to improve it and we encourage Canadians to help make the test as effective as possible."

About CWTA

Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CWTA) is the authority on wireless issues, developments and trends in Canada. It represents companies that provide services and products across the wireless sector. Representing the industry before all levels of government and various regulatory agencies, CWTA actively promotes the industry with the goal of ensuring continued growth of the wireless sector in Canada. CWTA administers a number of initiatives on behalf of its members, including corporate social responsibility programs and the national common short codes program.

Related Links

www.cwta.ca

SOURCE Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association

For further information: Greg Burch, 204-250-9244, communications@cwta.ca

Related Links

www.cwta.ca

