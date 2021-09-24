Next September 30, Every Child Matters - A Day of action and a march in Montreal for Truth and Reconciliation

TIOHTIÀ:KE / MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - On September 30, a gathering and march will be held in Montreal to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Organized by the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal, in partnership with the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), this mobilization is part of the "Every Child Matters" movement to commemorate the tragedy of Residential Schools.

The Montreal gathering and march will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Place du Canada (near Peel and René-Lévesque). Speakers, a ceremony, and drums will precede the march to Place-des-Arts, where speeches and artist performances will be held. Among those who will grant their voice are Indigenous leaders, Indigenous rights defenders and Youths from Quebec and Labrador communities.

According to Nakuset of the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal and a co-organizer of the gathering, it is more important than ever to take concrete action: "Reflection is not enough - participating, listening and supporting Indigenous people, who are still reeling from the multi-generational trauma of residential school, is a proactive stance to commemorate this day."

The Montreal march will be an opportunity for the public to hear from Indigenous leaders, learn from their experiences and traditions, and honour 6500 children in unmarked mass graves with many more yet to be uncovered.

Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL, believes that the Montreal march will be a privileged moment for public awareness. "The deaths of Joyce Echequan, Raphaël André, Siasi Tullaugak and countless others before them underscore the injustices still perpetrated against Indigenous Peoples. We must act to stop it so that every Indigenous child in this country feels safe and respected," declared Chief Picard.

Nakuset adds in closing: "Actions speak louder than words, so come - walk in our moccasins - and arrive with open hearts. This is an opportunity to really show that "Every Child Matters"."

The Montreal gathering on September 30th will be respecting COVID-19 guidelines.

Every Child Matters - A Day of action for National Truth and Reconciliation

When: Thursday, September 30, 1pm (suggested arrival starting at 12:30pm)

Where: Place du Canada (near Peel & René Levesque) followed by a march to Place des Arts

Participants are invited to wear orange and bring their drums.

For more information about the gathering: www.facebook.com/events/2932566447011065

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the political body that brings together 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador.

