Next Round of the Skode Program Launches to Spark the Development of 6 New Indigenous Tourism Experiences in Ontario

AUNDECK OMNI KANING, ON, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) and the Tourism Innovation Lab (TIL) have launched the 4th edition of the Skode Program, an initiative to spark new Indigenous tourism ideas and experiences that authentically represent, celebrate and promote Indigenous culture and communities in Ontario.

In Anishinaabemowin, Skode means fire and is pronounced: Shkoh-deh. Indigenous tourism entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations are encouraged to apply and share the fire within their hearts.

The Skode program is a collaboration of innovative work between Indigenous Tourism Ontario and the Tourism Innovation Lab. The end result of the competition will reward the winners with a $5,000 non-repayable financial contribution and three months of mentorship to three winners from Northern Ontario and three from Southern Ontario. All six winners will then be invited to compete in a province-wide pitch session before a judging panel of Indigenous tourism leaders, entrepreneurs, and partner representatives, for a chance to win a grand prize. Applications are being accepted from Wednesday, December 13, 2023 to Friday, February 2, 2024, at tourisminnovation.ca/ito .

"With this new edition of the Skode program, we are excited to support continued tourism innovation, shed light on different career paths, and inspire Indigenous youth to follow their passions." Kevin Eshkawkogan, President and CEO of Indigenous Tourism Ontario.

"We are thrilled to announce this fourth round of the Skode Program in collaboration with Indigenous Tourism Ontario. Supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs through mentorships and financial contributions will advance this growing sector and create exciting new Indigenous-led tourism experiences in Ontario." Justin Lafontaine, Program Lead for the Tourism Innovation Lab.

For more details & upcoming Info Sessions visit tourisminnovation.ca/ITO

About ITO

Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) is the province's first and only recognized Indigenous tourism organization that focuses on uniting communities, Indigenous organizations and industry leaders to support the growth of Indigenous tourism in Ontario. Through product development and marketing of authentic Indigenous experiences, ITO establishes a platform for Indigenous cultural expression and preservation through tourism.

About the Tourism Innovation Lab

The Tourism Innovation Lab is a non-profit initiative created to find, foster and support new tourism ideas, experiences, and partnerships, and to build a community of tourism innovators and entrepreneurs in Canada. Launched in 2018, the Lab and its "Spark" Mentorships & Grants Program have expanded to over 25 regions across Ontario and British Columbia. The Lab is a program of Hackforge.

For further information: Media Contacts: Sherry Mayer, Vice President of Operations, Indigenous Tourism Ontario, [email protected]; Justin Lafontaine, Program Lead, Tourism Innovation Lab, [email protected]