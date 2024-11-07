New Skode Program Focused on Developing Indigenous Culinary Tourism in Ontario

AUNDECK OMNI KANING, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) and the Tourism Innovation Lab (TIL) have launched the 5th edition of the Skode Program, this year with a focus on developing Indigenous culinary tourism in the province.

They are looking to inspire Indigenous entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit organizations and community groups to come forward with new Indigenous culinary tourism ideas and experiences that will authentically represent, celebrate and promote Indigenous food in Ontario.

In Anishinaabemowin, Skode means fire and is pronounced: Shkoh-deh. Indigenous

tourism entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations are encouraged to apply with

new Indigenous culinary tourism ideas and share the fire within their hearts.

The Skode program is a collaboration of innovative work between Indigenous Tourism Ontario and the Tourism Innovation Lab. The end result of the competition will reward three pitch session winners with a $5,000 non-repayable financial contribution and three months of mentorship to bring their Indigenous culinary ideas to life.

Applications are being accepted from Thursday, November 7, 2024 to Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at tourisminnovation.ca/ito . Prospective applicants must be ITO members and must also enroll in the ITO Feast Accreditation Program prior to a Skode Program submission.

"With this new edition of the Skode program, we are excited to support continued tourism innovation, shed light on different career paths, and inspire Indigenous youth to follow their passions." Kevin Eshkawkogan, President and CEO of Indigenous Tourism Ontario.

"For the 5th round of the Skode Program, we are excited to collaborate once again with Indigenous Tourism Ontario and spark new Indigenous culinary entrepreneurs and initiatives in the province " said Justin Lafontaine, Program Lead for the Tourism Innovation Lab.

For more details and to register for an Info Session visit tourisminnovation.ca/ITO .

About ITO

Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) is the province's first and only recognized Indigenous tourism organization that focuses on uniting communities, Indigenous organizations and industry leaders to support the growth of Indigenous tourism in Ontario. Through product development and marketing of authentic Indigenous experiences, ITO establishes a platform for Indigenous cultural expression and preservation through tourism.

About the Tourism Innovation Lab

The Tourism Innovation Lab is a non-profit tourism development incubator created to find, foster and support new tourism ideas, experiences, and partnerships, and to build a community of tourism innovators and entrepreneurs in Canada. Launched in 2018, the Lab and its "Spark" Program have been offered across BC and Ontario and have supported over 150 new tourism ideas and entrepreneurs, including 2SLGBTQI+, Accessible, Black, and Indigenous tourism businesses and initiatives.

