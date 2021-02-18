Next Generation Lotteries signs a five-year contract with Danish Landbrugslotteriet

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Next Generation Lotteries ("NGL"), has signed a five-year contract with Denmark's Landbrugslotteriet ("Lottery"), following a competitive tender process. Under this agreement, NGL will deliver its Player Account Management solution, Lottery Platform, retail solution, and Class Lottery raffle through a cloud-based installation to the Lottery. The solution NGL will provide uses a Software as a Service (SaaS) delivery model, which will benefit the Lottery by offering greater flexibility, as well as reduced costs and a shorter time to market. This contract makes Landbrugslotteriet NGL's second customer in Denmark as it currently provides eInstant game content to Danske Spil.

"We are excited to introduce our state-of-the art raffle solution to the Lottery's players. This new win, which follows shortly after our successful bid in response to Norsk Tipping's eInstants RFP, reflects the strength of our solutions and our modern approach to lottery product development," said Hans Vigmostad, Chief Executive Officer, NGL.

"We are delighted to enter into a long partnership with NGL. We launched a detailed RFP process to ensure that we would find the best supplier for our future platform, products and services. We believe that we have found exactly that with NGL," said Gitte Tvilling, CEO, Landbrugslotteriet. "Their team offers a dedicated approach and a highly competitive technology stack and brings the market knowledge and commercial insight needed to take us to the next level and expand on our current market position. We look forward to our future journey together."

Under this new contract, NGL will deliver to Landbrugslotteriet the same robust raffle solution that is in operation at Loteries de Catalunya where, combined with technical excellence and a deep understanding of players' needs, NGL's Raffle solution has contributed to a 48% increase in sales in this product category alone.

Landbrugslotteriet has, for over 100 years, been focused on preserving and supporting Danish landscapes, nature, and wildlife by distributing money to support open agriculture and animal protection in Denmark. NGL is determined to repeat the success of Loteries de Catalunya with Landbrugslotteriet, and help the Lottery responsibly meet its ambitious goals to grow its returns to the good causes they support.

NGL, a Pollard Banknote Company, is a leading, full-solution provider of lottery management and iLottery technology for world-wide lottery markets. NGL offers lottery games and services using state-of-the-art technologies that easily integrate with diverse systems across all sales channels, creating a truly omni–channel offering that increases lottery revenues and returns to good causes. With ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and WLA Security Control Standard certifications, as well as numerous lottery audits, NGL's solutions guarantee the highest levels of security and reliability. NGL is a true industry veteran—providing lottery focused solutions since 1996 when it built the first-ever internet solution for a national lottery. For more information, please visit our website at www.nextgl.com.

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 66.7% by the Pollard family and 33.3% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.



Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

