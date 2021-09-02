Next Generation Lotteries, a Pollard Banknote Company, Signs a Two-Year Contract With EULOTO for eInstant Game Content

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Next Generation Lotteries ("NGL"), has signed a new contract with EULOTO in Lithuania. Under this new agreement, NGL will deliver its portfolio of original eInstant games, together with its cloud-based Remote Gaming Server (RGS). The two-year contract is in place until October 2023, with a provision for a one-year extension.

"We are pleased to offer our innovative eInstant games to yet another European lottery," said Hans Vigmostad, Chief Executive Officer, NGL. "As a company solely focused on lottery, we are committed to providing leading technology, security, and innovative game content to modern lotteries and their players. We are proud of how successful NGL eInstants have been with our Nordic lottery customers and we are convinced that they will win over the Lithuanian players too."

With this new contract, NGL now has four eInstant games customers in Europe. NGL has been delivering innovative eInstant games to lotteries for over 15 years and the company continues to invest proactively in modern technology and game development. NGL's fundamental approach is to provide high quality gaming experiences that attract players while ensuring that they play the games safely and responsibly. NGL's focus on mobile game development has made these games more appealing to a wider audience, enabling players to enjoy their favorite eInstants wherever and whenever they chose.

"We are happy to have chosen NGL to deliver eInstants to EULOTO," said Mantas Lebedžinskas, CEO, EULOTO. "We seek to offer our lottery players the latest and most interesting content. Our mission is to support sports in Lithuania, and we are confident that adding NGL's games to our portfolio will help us reach our growth targets for sales and returns to the good causes we support."

EULOTO is a member of the World Lottery Association and the European Lotteries Association, and its goal is to offer players in Lithuania attractive and innovative online games following Responsible Gaming Standards. The Lottery's games are distributed in retail through the Perlas terminals as well as online via www.perlas.lt. EULOTO is committed to supporting Olympic sport in Lithuania, with a special focus on the Paralympic movement.

About Next Generation Lotteries

NGL, a Pollard Banknote Company, is a leading, full-solution provider of lottery management and iLottery technology for world-wide lottery markets. NGL offers lottery games and services using state-of-the-art technologies that easily integrate with diverse systems across all sales channels, creating a truly omni–channel offering that increases lottery revenues and returns to good causes. With ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and WLA Security Control Standard certifications, as well as numerous lottery audits, NGL's solutions guarantee the highest levels of security and reliability. NGL is a true industry veteran—providing lottery focused solutions since 1996 when it built the first-ever internet solution for a national lottery. For more information, please visit our website at www.nextgl.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

