NEXT GENERATION LOTTERIES, A POLLARD BANKNOTE COMPANY, AMONG FIRST TO ACHIEVE WLA-SCS:2020 LEVEL 2 CERTIFICATION

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Next Generation Lotteries ("NGL"), has been granted the World Lottery Association Security Control Standard 2020 (WLA-SCS:2020) Level 2 certification. This achievement follows the WLA Security Audit, which NGL successfully passed at the end of October 2021. NGL is one of the first organizations to receive this certification, over a year in advance of the deadline imposed by the WLA.

WLA-SCS Level 2 is the preeminent security and integrity standard in the lottery industry and features 21 controls for lottery technology suppliers, incorporating the use of cloud hosting for lottery gaming systems, as well as controls for privacy and application security. As part of the certification audit, NGL's central system for both retail and iLottery was assessed and no nonconformities were found.

"Like the entire Pollard Banknote organization, security is a top priority for NGL," said Doug Pollard, Co- Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "Achieving compliance with the new version of the WLA-SCS certification is one of many ways that NGL demonstrates its dedication to ensuring highly secure products and services for its clients."

In addition to WLA-SCS Level 2, NGL is ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified. These three certifications are a reflection of NGL's maturity as a lottery supplier, as well as its steadfast commitment to security, quality, reliability, and customer service across all facets of its business.

About Next Generation Lotteries

NGL, a Pollard Banknote Company, is a leading, full-solution provider of lottery management and iLottery technology for world-wide lottery markets. NGL offers lottery games and services using state-of-the-art technologies that easily integrate with diverse systems across all sales channels, creating a truly omni–channel offering that increases lottery revenues and returns to good causes. With ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and WLA Security Control Standard certifications, as well as numerous lottery audits, NGL's solutions guarantee the highest levels of security and reliability. NGL is a true industry veteran—providing lottery- focused solutions since 1996 when it built the first-ever internet solution for a national lottery. For more information, please visit our website at www.nextgl.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

