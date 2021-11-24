Next Generation Fertility Centre Grows its Footprint in Toronto: Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health Opens New Downtown Clinic to Increase Access to State of the Art Fertility Services

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Accessibility to high-quality fertility care is an ongoing struggle for Canadians trying to grow a family. As part of its strategic growth plan, Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health ("Anova") has just announced the opening of a 4th clinic, in the heart of downtown Toronto.

Infertility currently affects one out of six Canadians. Anova's downtown flagship opens at a crucial time where Canada's birth rates have dropped to their lowest since 1946. According to experts, Canada's population growth slowed to near 0% growth in the 3rd quarter of 2020, trending for significantly fewer newborns this winter. The need for Assisted Reproductive Technologies has never been greater.

Anova is dedicated to delivering a holistic, interdisciplinary approach to care through its extensive clinical care team which includes Physician Specialists, Reproductive and Medical Endocrinologists, Licensed Psychotherapists, Nursing, Laboratory Technicians and Skilled Embryologists.

Services Offered:

Fertility Consultations, Assessments & Second Opinions

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

Fertility Preservation (Egg, sperm and embryo freezing)

Genomic Assessments for Hereditary Illnesses

And more!

Anova's Mission to provide individualized care and a boutique-like experience for growing families has been part of the company's goal since day one. CEO & Medical Director, Dr. Marjorie Dixon, describes her vision for the opening, "I wanted to create the fertility centre that I would have wanted when I was an IVF patient. This translates to an offering with Canada's most technologically advanced embryology lab - all the while providing a warm, safe & inclusive atmosphere for ALL patients."

Anova opens its doors on Monday, November 29th, 2021, at 40 University Avenue, Suite 420, Toronto, Ontario, just steps away from Union and St. Andrew's Subway Stations and the UP Express Train (directly connecting Pearson Airport to downtown Toronto). With almost 6000 sq. ft. and 14 patient care rooms, Anova's newest location is well positioned to serve Torontonians and International patients.

