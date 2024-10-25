Ontario's Landmark Investment in Fertility Care Builds on Pioneering Efforts of Dr. Marjorie Dixon of Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health

Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health Applauds $150 Million Commitment to Expand Access to Fertility Treatment

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - In response to the Ontario government's historic announcement of a $150 million investment and new tax credit to expand the Ontario Fertility Program (OFP), Dr. Marjorie Dixon, Founder, Medical Director, and CEO of Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health in Toronto, celebrates this monumental milestone in fertility care. As one of the architects and a leading advocate behind the province's first publicly funded fertility initiatives, Dr. Dixon's relentless efforts have laid the foundation for this long-awaited progress.

"This announcement marks a victory that has been years in the making," said Dr. Marjorie Dixon. "For sixteen years, I have been dedicated to this cause—lobbying, negotiating, and collaborating with government officials to champion equitable, publicly funded fertility care for all Ontarians. Today, we see the culmination of that work and the expansion of a vision that was born decades ago."

Dr. Dixon's contributions to fertility advocacy began in 2008 when she served on Ontario's Expert Panel on Infertility and Adoption. As a key voice shaping the early framework for the province's fertility funding policy, she worked tirelessly with government leaders, including former Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and then Minister of Health Eric Hoskins, to create a funding model that set the stage for today's announcement. Anova Fertility, under Dr. Dixon's leadership, has since been at the forefront of advocating for inclusivity, diversity, and accessibility for all in reproductive health care.

"Every step forward has been a hard-fought battle," Dr. Dixon emphasized. "This historic investment would not have been possible without years of tenacity, strategic partnerships, and unwavering commitment from my colleagues, community leaders, and patient advocacy groups. Our focus now must be on maintaining momentum and ensuring that expanded funding translates into tangible access for all patients, regardless of their socio-economic background or where they live."

Dr. Dixon's role in lobbying for fertility funding was not limited to policy discussions. She has continually engaged directly with MPPs and government officials at Queen's Park, delivering recommendations and advocating for increased access and inclusivity. Last year, during key meetings with the Ontario Finance Office, she specifically addressed the urgent need to expand funding and reduce wait times for patients seeking fertility care.

"As we applaud this $150 million commitment, we must recognize that it is the result of persistent and collaborative advocacy efforts," said Dr. Marjorie Dixon. "I am proud to have played a pivotal role in building Ontario's fertility funding foundation and remain steadfast in advocating for policy that embraces inclusivity and equitable care for every patient in Ontario."

Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health is committed to advancing Dr. Dixon's legacy of compassionate, patient-focused care. By embracing diversity and providing a humanized approach to fertility treatment, Anova will continue to work alongside the government to deliver high-quality reproductive health services to every individual in need.

About Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health

Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health opened in 2016 as a full-service fertility and IVF clinic. Anova is Canada's first next-generation embryology laboratory, and is the leader in innovation, education, and communication for high quality patient centric fertility and reproductive care. The team at Anova strives to set the international standard for successful reproductive health and fertility centres, committed to making the right to family accessible to everyone. Anova is known for their culture of support, effective processes and their holistic approach to patient care. For more information about Anova, please visit www.anovafertility.com.

About Dr. Marjorie Dixon

Dr. Marjorie Dixon is an Obstetrics and Gynecology specialist with an Accredited Fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. In 2016, Dr. Dixon founded Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health, leading fertility and IVF centres in Canada. As Founder, CEO, and Medical Director, she propelled Anova to the forefront of innovative reproductive care. She was honoured to receive and be recognized with the Mathias Gysler Award in 2022 for improving access to reproductive care for all Canadians. In 2017, Dr. Dixon was recognized as the YMCA Woman of Distinction. She was also awarded with the Globe & Mail's Quantum Shift Class of 2019, RBC's Canadian Women of Influence Momentum Award in 2018, the Top 100 Most Powerful Women 2023, the Compass Rose Entrepreneur award in 2024 and recently the Women of Inspiration award for excellence in Entrepreneurship, in 2024.

She has also been featured in Time Magazine, Vanity Fair, Todays Parent, Flare, Chatelaine, The National Post, CTV News, CityTV News, The Financial Post, Post Magazine, Fertility and Sterility, Human Reproduction and is known for her monthly appearances live on Cityline, elevating the discussion about women's reproductive and fertility health.

She is a member of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and an Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto.

