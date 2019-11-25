Next Edge Capital Announces Termination of Next Edge AHL Fund

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Next Edge Capital Corp. (the "Manager") in its capacity as manager and trustee of the Next Edge AHL Fund (the "Fund") announced the intention to terminate the Fund. The Manager anticipates that the termination of the Fund will occur on or about December 26, 2019 (the "Termination Date"). It has been determined that the Fund has insufficient assets to justify its continued operation.

As of the date of this press release, the Fund has been taken out of distribution and is closed to new investments. Unitholders of the Fund will continue to have the right to redeem their units on a weekly basis at any time at the prevailing net asset value per Unit prior to the Termination Date. If no action is taken prior to the Termination Date, units of the Fund will automatically be redeemed as of the Termination Date based upon the then prevailing net asset value per unit. It is anticipated that payment of the redemption proceeds resulting from the final redemption will be made as soon as practicable following the Termination Date.

The current prospectus of the Fund is available on the SEDAR (System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval) website at www.sedar.com or on the Manager's web-site at www.nextedgecapital.com.

Next Edge Capital Corp. is an alternative investment fund manager and a leader in the structuring and distribution of Alternative and Private Credit fund products in Canada. Formerly a wholly-owned subsidiary of Man Group plc., the firm is led by a management team responsible for raising over $3 billion of alternative assets since 2000. The firm specializes and focuses on providing unique, non-correlated pooled investment vehicles to the Canadian retail marketplace. Further information can be found at www.nextedgecapital.com.

