NEXT Canada appoints Kyle Winters as CEO

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Kyle Winters, currently Chief Advancement Officer at NEXT Canada, has been appointed as the organization's Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1.

Kyle joined NEXT in 2019 as the Chief Development Officer and progressed to Chief Advancement Officer in 2020. In these roles, he led a high performing fundraising team, and successfully cultivated new donors and corporate partners to support NEXT's mission.

Joe Canavan, current CEO of NEXT Canada, will re-join the Board of Directors at its upcoming meeting in June. In the early months of 2019, Joe assumed the role of CEO and committed to serving the organization for two years, with a clear mandate to establish a long-range plan that was visionary and sustainable.

"The Board would like to sincerely thank Joe for his time and commitment. Under Joe's leadership, NEXT has made great strides, we have an engaged alumni community, a strong brand, and a committed donor and partner base." said Reza Satchu and John Kelleher, NEXT Canada Co-Chairs. "This is an exciting time for the innovation ecosystem, and we're confident that Kyle will continue to grow and nurture Canada's top entrepreneurial talent."

Kyle brings over 25 years of fundraising and executive leadership experience - with the majority of his career spent at the University of Toronto. He served previously as the President of the Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research (CANFAR). Kyle has an MBA from Rotman School of Management.

"I'm looking forward to leading the talented team at NEXT Canada," said Kyle. "Together, with the continued support from our generous partners and donors, we will rally around Canadian entrepreneurs and accelerate their trajectory, thus contributing to our country's prosperity and our success on the global stage."

Kyle will be responsible for developing and executing NEXT Canada's business strategy, with support from Chief Program Officer, Alexandra McGregor, and the active engagement of NEXT Canada's Board of Directors.

About NEXT Canada

NEXT Canada is a national registered charity that develops exceptional entrepreneurs to build world-class ventures through three programs (Next 36, Next AI and Next Founders), resulting in a more ambitious and competitive Canada. NEXT Canada alumni have launched over 420 ventures that have raised over $1.3 billion of equity capital and have created over 3,000 new jobs.

