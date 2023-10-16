NexPoint Hospitality Trust Declares Special Distribution

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

DALLAS and TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust ("NHT" or the "REIT") (TSX-V: NHT.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a special cash distribution on the outstanding trust units ("Units") in an amount of US$0.04497 per Unit payable on December 29, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2023 (the "Special Distribution").

The Special Distribution is being made to distribute to holders of Units ("Unitholders") all or a portion of the capital gain realized by NHT from certain transactions completed during the last fiscal year in order for the REIT to continue to be qualified and classified as a "real estate investment trust" (as defined in the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as replaced or amended, from time to time) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Unitholders will generally be required to include their proportionate share of the REIT's income and net taxable capital gain as allocated and designated by the REIT in computing their respective income, and some Unitholders may be subject to applicable withholding taxes in connection with the payment of the Special Distribution. Unitholders should consult their tax advisors regarding the income tax consequences to them of the Special Distribution.

About NexPoint Hospitality Trust

NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its Units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. NHT is focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located hospitality properties in the United States that offer a high current yield and in many cases are underperforming assets with the potential to increase in value through investments in capital improvements, a market-based recovery, brand repositioning, revenue enhancements, operational improvements, expense inefficiencies, and exploiting excess land or underutilized space. NHT owns 9 branded properties sponsored by Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Intercontinental Hotels Group, located across the U.S. NHT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors VI, L.P.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

