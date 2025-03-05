NexPoint Hospitality Trust Amends Convertible Promissory Notes

DALLAS and TORONTO, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust ("NHT" or the "REIT") (TSX-V: NHT.U) announced today that it has entered into certain amendments (the "Amendments") with each of the lenders in respect of the convertible promissory notes issued by (i) the REIT between September 2019 and June 2021, in the aggregate amount of $15,624,417 (the "COVID Loans"); and (ii) CDOR Option Sub, LLC, a subsidiary of the REIT, on October 30, 2020 and December 22, 2020, in the aggregate amount of $4,750,000 (the "CDOR Loans"). The Amendments, which were made at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), constituted related party transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, and were approved by the requisite majority of disinterested unitholders at NHT's annual and special meeting of unitholders held on February 21, 2025.

Between July 2024 and January 2025, the REIT repaid COVID Loans in the aggregate amount of $9,424,417 (the "Repaid COVID Loans"). As a result, the Repaid COVID Loans were not amended or affected by the Amendments. Pursuant to the Amendments, for two COVID Loans in the aggregate amount of $6,200,000, only the principal amount of each COVID Loan is convertible into Class B Units for five-year terms ending between April 30, 2026 and May 13, 2026, with the term of the COVID Loans remaining as 20 years from their date of issuance. In addition, the conversion price for the principal outstanding under the COVID Loans was fixed at $1.435 in satisfaction of the requirements of the TSXV. Pursuant to the Amendments, the conversion right under the CDOR Loans was removed entirely.

For further details on the Amendments, please see the REIT's management information circular dated January 21, 2025.

About NexPoint Hospitality Trust

NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its Units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. NHT is focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located real estate assets including, but not limited to, investments in life science and semiconductor manufacturing properties, but mainly focusing on hospitality properties in the United States that offer a high current yield and in many cases are underperforming assets with the potential to increase in value through investments in capital improvements, a market-based recovery, brand repositioning, revenue enhancements, operational improvements, expense inefficiencies, and exploiting excess land or underutilized space. NHT owns 7 branded properties sponsored by Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt, located across the U.S. NHT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors VI, L.P.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

