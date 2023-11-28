NexPoint Hospitality Trust Announces Resignation of Auditor

DALLAS and TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust ("NHT" or the "REIT") (TSX-V: NHT.U) announced today that Frazier & Deeter, LLC ("F&D") resigned as auditor of NHT, effective November 27, 2023. F&D's resignation resulted from a position taken by CPA Ontario that, under certain circumstances, foreign accounting firms and their partners may be considered to be engaging in public accounting work in Ontario as a result of performing audits of Ontario reporting issuers thereby triggering a requirement to be licenced by CPA Ontario. The REIT has commenced a process to engage a successor auditor for the 2023 fiscal year.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the REIT will file a Notice of Change of Auditor within 14 days of the date of resignation. To the REIT's knowledge, there were no "reportable events", "disagreements" or "unresolved issues" as such terms are defined in NI 51-102, between the REIT and F&D.

