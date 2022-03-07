DALLAS and TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust ("NHT") (TSX-V: NHT.U) announced today the acquisitions of two assets, expanding NHT's footprint into two new markets.

NHT acquired the Hyatt Place in Park City, Utah on February 15, 2022. Located minutes away from one of America's premier outdoor sports destinations, the Hyatt Place has 122 rooms, several dining options, an outdoor pool and hot tub, and secure sports equipment storage options.

Additionally, NHT acquired the Hampton Inn & Suites Bradenton Downtown Historic District in Bradenton, Florida on February 22, 2022. The property boasts 119 rooms, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, and 2,282 square feet of meeting space. The Hampton Inn & Suites is centrally located, with easy access to several beaches, a business district, and various entertainment venues.

About NexPoint Hospitality Trust

NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its Units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. NHT is focused on acquiring, owning and operating well located hospitality properties in the United States that offer a high current yield and in many cases are underperforming assets with the potential to increase in value through investments in capital improvements, a market-based recovery, brand repositioning, revenue enhancements, operational improvements, expense inefficiencies, and exploiting excess land or underutilized space. NHT owns 13 branded properties sponsored by Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Intercontinental Hotels Group, located across the U.S. NHT is externally advised by NHT Real Estate Advisors VI, L.P. For more information, visit www.nht.nexpoint.com.

