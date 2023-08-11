NexPoint Hospitality Trust Announces Execution of Purchase Agreement for the Sale of Hotel Property in Nashville

DALLAS and TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust (TSX-V: NHT.U) announced today that, in connection with the previously disclosed process to market its Holiday Inn Express hotel property in Nashville, Tennessee (the "Tennessee Property"), its subsidiary NHT Nashville, LLC, ( the "Seller") has entered into an agreement for purchase and sale of real property with NF V Acquisitions, LLC ("the Buyer") for the sale of the Tennessee Property.

The Buyer will, at closing, pay US$120,000,000 in cash for the real and personal property that comprises the Tennessee Property. Closing of the transaction is subject to the review of the TSX Venture Exchange and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.No finder's fee will be payable in connection with the sale. Proceeds of the transaction will be used to repay indebtedness related to the Tennessee Property and to potentially fund future acquisitions of real property.

About NexPoint Hospitality Trust

NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its Units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. NHT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors VI, L.P. For more information, visit www.nht.nexpoint.com.

