NexPoint Hospitality Trust Announces Election of Trustees

DALLAS and TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust ("NHT") (TSX-V: NHT.U) today announced the results of its 2023 annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees. Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld James Dondero 25,077,196 90.35 2,679,883 9.65 Neil Labatte 25,263,995 91.02 2,493,084 8.98 Graham Senst 25,258,995 91.00 2,498,084 9.00 Jerry Patava 25,258,995 91.00 2,498,084 9.00

In addition, resolutions were passed by a majority of disinterested votes represented at the Meeting authorizing and approving (i) the adoption of an amended and restated deferred unit plan for NHT's non-employee trustees; (ii) the conditional grant of 1,295,668 deferred units to NHT's independent trustees on September 11, 2023; and (iii) certain amendments to the convertible promissory notes issued by NHT between June 2021 and September 2022. Frazier & Deeter, LLC was also re-appointed as NHT's auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders. NHT's report of voting results can be found at www.sedarplus.com.

About NexPoint Hospitality Trust

NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its Units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. NHT is principally focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located hospitality properties in the United States that offer a high current yield and in many cases are underperforming assets with the potential to increase in value through investments in capital improvements, a market-based recovery, brand repositioning, revenue enhancements, operational improvements, expense inefficiencies, and exploiting excess land or underutilized space. NHT owns 9 branded properties sponsored by Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Intercontinental Hotels Group, located across the U.S. NHT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors VI, L.P. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

