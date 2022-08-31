NexPoint Hospitality Trust Announces Appointment of Jerry Patava to the Board

DALLAS and TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust ("NHT" or the "REIT") (TSX-V: NHT.U) is pleased to announce that, effective today, Jerry Patava has been appointed to the board of trustees of the REIT (the "Board") to serve as a trustee until the next annual general meeting of unitholders of the REIT or until a successor is appointed.

Jerry Patava currently serves as the Chair of Great Gulf Group and the Chair of Ashton Woods USA LLC. Previously, Mr. Patava served as CEO of Great Gulf Group, responsible for the continued growth and profitability of the company's operating platforms in Canada and the U.S. Mr. Patava joined Great Gulf in 2007, bringing more than four decades of experience in real estate and finance. Before joining Great Gulf, he served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Inc. and as Director and Executive Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer of Legacy Hotels Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Patava has served on numerous public and private boards in North America and internationally. He is currently a Board Member and Chair of the Investment Committee of Terra Firma Capital Corporation and a member of the Fiera Capital Corporation Independent Review Committee.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, the REIT's management team and all of the REIT's unitholders, I want to extend a warm welcome to Jerry. We have no doubt that Jerry's seasoned experience in the hospitality sector and successful track record leading other companies will bring valuable experience and perspective to the Board," said James Dondero, the Chair of the REIT's board of trustees.

Mr. Patava has also been appointed to serve on the REIT's Audit Committee and Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee.

About NexPoint Hospitality Trust

NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its Units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. NHT is focused on acquiring, owning and operating well located hospitality properties in the United States that offer a high current yield and in many cases are underperforming assets with the potential to increase in value through investments in capital improvements, a market-based recovery, brand repositioning, revenue enhancements, operational improvements, expense inefficiencies, and exploiting excess land or underutilized space. NHT owns 12 branded properties sponsored by Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Intercontinental Hotels Group, located across the U.S. NHT is externally advised by NHT Real Estate Advisors VI, L.P. For more information, visit nht.nexpoint.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

