NexPoint Hospitality Trust Announces Appointment Of Auditors

DALLAS and TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust (TSX-V: NHT.U) ("NHT" or the "REIT") announced today that Frazier & Deeter, LLC ("FD") was appointed as auditor of NHT, effective February 25, 2021. FD succeeds KPMG LLP, who resigned as auditor of the REIT effective January 11, 2021. As announced on January 12, 2021, KPMG LLP no longer met the independence requirements under applicable professional standards, and as a result, could no longer serve as NHT's auditor. There were no disagreements between management and KPMG LLP related to NHT's accounting or financial statements.

FD is an accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices throughout the United States and an office in London. The firm was founded in 1981 and is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. In accordance with NI 51-102, the REIT will file a Notice of Change of Auditor within 14 days of the date of appointment.

About NexPoint Hospitality Trust

NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its Units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. NHT is focused on acquiring, owning and operating well located hospitality properties in the United States that are underperforming assets with the potential to increase in value through investments in capital improvements, a market-based recovery, brand repositioning, revenue enhancements, operational improvements, reducing expense inefficiencies, and exploiting excess land or underutilized space. NHT owns 11 branded properties sponsored by Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group, located across the U.S., specifically in the Seattle, Portland, Dallas, Nashville and St. Petersburg markets. NHT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors VI, L.P. For more information, visit www.nexpointhospitality.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information:

Investor Relations

Jackie Graham

[email protected]

Chief Financial Officer

Brian Mitts

[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Hospitality Trust

Related Links

http://www.nexpointhospitality.com

