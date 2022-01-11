NEXPLANON® (ETONOGESTREL EXTENDED-RELEASE SUBDERMAL IMPLANT) NOW COVERED BY ONTARIO, BRITISH COLUMBIA AND NOVA SCOTIA'S PUBLIC FORMULARIES

KIRKLAND, QC, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Organon Canada — Organon (NYSE: OGN) — is pleased to share that public listings in Ontario (Ontario Drug Benefit program), British Columbia (BC PharmaCare) and Nova Scotia (Nova Scotia PharmaCare) for NEXPLANON® (etonogestrel extended-release subdermal implant) are now currently effective. NEXPLANON® is a progestin-only hormonal implant used to prevent pregnancy for up to three years.1 With these additional listings, there are now eleven jurisdictions providing coverage for NEXPLANON on their public formulary.

"Choosing a method of birth control begins with understanding the options available and how to pick the type of contraceptive that's right for you." says Dr Dustin Costescu, Associate Professor and Family Planning Specialist at McMaster University. "It is important that Canadians can easily have access to the best contraceptive methods in order to meet their needs."

"Awareness and access to different forms of birth control allow patients to make informed choices," said Dr. Renée Hall, Medical Director, KGH Women's Services Clinic and Clinical Associate Professor, University of British Columbia. "We are thrilled to see more provincial governments recognize the importance of increasing access to contraception."

"We are delighted to see that patient need continues to be a focus across Canada, allowing for more options in the contraceptive category," said Amy Cairns, Executive Director of Organon Canada's Women's Health Business. "We are proud to be at the forefront of providing access to diverse methods of contraceptives."

About NEXPLANON®

NEXPLANON® is approved for pregnancy prevention for up to three years.1 It will not protect patients against sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV/AIDS.1 To prevent STIs, patients should use latex or polyurethane condoms while using the implant.1 Health Canada approved NEXPLANON® in 2020.

The implant is inserted subdermally into the arm. It is radiopaque, meaning physicians can verify presence of the implant after insertion and can locate it prior to removal using two-dimensional X-ray, computed tomography (CT scan) and ultrasound scanning (USS), or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).1 After insertion and prior to removal, physicians should be able to verify the presence of the implant in the patient's arm by palpation.1 If the implant cannot be palpated, the physician can use one of the four available methods to verify presence of the implant.1

About Organon

Organon (NYSE: OGN) is a global healthcare company formed through a spin-off from Merck, (NYSE: MRK) known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, focused on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Here for her health, the company has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the reproductive health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon's products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in future growth opportunities in women's health, including business development like recently acquired Alydia Health, a medical device company focused on treating postpartum hemorrhage. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 9,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit www.organon.ca and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

___________________ 1 NEXPLANON® Product Monograph. Organon Canada Inc. Updated April 13, 2021.

