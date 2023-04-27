NEXE Innovations Windsor Facility Has Been Fully Commissioned; Achieves a Key Composting Milestone

NEXE is in the final stages of sales discussions with multiple customers, and has successfully passed independent testing required for BPI

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company") (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to provide an update on its Windsor Facility, BPI Certification process, and sales activity.

Fully Commissioned Windsor Facility

NEXE announces that its 54,000 square foot Windsor Facility has been fully commissioned for producing food-grade components for its proprietary single-serve beverage pods. NEXE's operations team worked with various vendors and contractors to ensure end-to-end system processes and equipment as a whole are operating as per specifications and parameters set by NEXE. The performance verification stage included training and a trial pre-production period. The final handoff from the vendors and contractors is now complete.

"We are excited about the long-term prospects for NEXE as we enter production. The Windsor Facility's proximity to the U.S. – Canada border, skilled labor force, and end-to-end manufacturing capabilities will allow NEXE to scale faster and provide a competitively priced solution," stated Ash Guglani, President, NEXE Innovations.

Update on BPI Certification Process

NEXE has received its final report from a leading third-party testing agency confirming the NEXE Pod and associated components comply with international standards required for certification as compostable materials, including standards AS 4736 (Australia), ASTM D6400 (equivalent to European EN 13432), International standard ISO 17088, and ISO 18606. The results will be submitted by the third-party testing agency directly to BPI for validation and certification. Although the BPI certification is prominent in North America, it is not required to produce or sell our products.

In order to get the BPI certification, the product has to be independently tested and verified to meet or exceed the specifications set in ASTM D6400 or D6868 . The key requirement as part of these standards, NEXE has successfully passed:

The minimum 90% disintegration within 12 weeks of composting

✔ PASSED.

"The outstanding results demonstrate that our single-use coffee pods meet the strict requirements needed for BPI certification", stated Ash Guglani, President, NEXE Innovations, "NEXE's fully compostable pods have set a high standard for our competitors, not only are the NEXE pods fully compostable and meet U.S., European and International standards, the NEXE single-use pod is patented and designed to hold more volume per pod compared to other leading brands."

Active Sales Pipeline

NEXE is producing its fully compostable coffee pod and has shipped samples to various potential clients for sensory testing. A key part of NEXE's strategy is to target the private label and co-manufacturing segment of the market in order to reliably fill NEXE's production capacity as it comes online. NEXE is currently completing various certifications, including Organic, Kosher, and Fair Trade. These certifications were previously completed for the Surrey Facility, and we expect a quick and smooth process to transfer and complete the certification process at the Windsor Facility. Once certified for the Windsor Facility, NEXE will start producing the NEXE pod for customers with current purchase orders in place.

To date, samples for testing the NEXE single-use coffee pod have been sent to over 50+ potential clients across various channels, including medium sized artisanal/local brands, and large CPG companies. Multiple companies have indicated strong interest after testing and have entered into final sales discussions with NEXE, including conducting on-site due diligence.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in innovative compostable materials technology based in British Columbia, Canada. The first product developed by NEXE Innovations is one of the only patented, fully-compostable, single-serve coffee pods for use in existing major single-serve coffee machines.

For more information about NEXE Innovations' compostable materials and how it is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products, visit www.nexeinnovations.com and follow us on social media @nexeinnovations.

