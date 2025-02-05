NEXE Innovations Makes Delivery to U.S.-Based EKOCUPS

EKOCUPS continues to expand its product portfolio to utilize the NEXE BPI-certified compostable coffee pods with the recent delivery of 2 new SKUs for its premium organic line

WINDSOR, ON, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce the delivery of two new SKUs to EKOCUPS for its premium organic line. EKOCUPS (https://ekocups.com/) is a well-established company based in the U.S. that sells its coffee products online and is a high-volume seller through Amazon.

NEXE continues to receive positive feedback on its sustainable solution for the single-serve coffee industry. The two new SKUs that NEXE is producing for EKOCUPS are from their premium line of coffee that holds 13 grams of coffee. NEXE's pod structure is designed to accommodate premium coffees with higher volume requirements. NEXE's compostable coffee pod incorporate innovative technology that increases the filter area (U.S. Pat. No. 12,004,678 issued on June 11, 2024), allowing for more volume per pod and enhanced coffee extraction, improving taste and richness. The NEXE BPI-certified compostable coffee pod is intended to offer competitive pricing and performance while supporting a high-quality brewing experience for premium coffees.

"These new 13-gram SKUs for EKOCUPS highlights the innovative design of the NEXE BPI-certified compostable pod and the advantages that it offers to coffee companies seeking a sustainable alternative without sacrificing quality and taste," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. "We believe that our comprehensive IP portfolio provides a strong foundation for growth and supports our efforts to gain traction and market share."

NEXE believes it has developed a sustainable solution for the coffee industry that offers the convenience of a single-serve option without significantly higher switching costs. As the U.S. is a key region that NEXE is focused on, we have been actively working on our U.S. strategy with the goal of gaining traction and managing geopolitical and currency risks.

To learn more about how NEXE is disrupting the multi-billion-dollar plastics industry, Kam Mangat, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 6th, 2025 at 1:30pm ET.

DATE: February 6th

TIME: 1:30 pm ET

LINK: NEXE Innovations OTC Small Growth Virtual Presentation

Available for 1:1 meetings

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

Update on Investors Relations Program

Further to the Company's news release dated December 18, 2024, the Company has amended the terms of its investor relations arrangement with Clarkham Capital Ltd. ("Clarkham Capital"), which was previously approved by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Company had previously entered into an investor relations ("IR") agreement with Clarkham Capital pursuant to which Clarkham Capital was engaged to support the Company's German Investor Engagement campaign, focusing on the German stock market and the German-speaking investor community. The original agreement with Clarkham Capital had a minimum term of three months and continued until terminated by either party with at least 30 days' notice. Clarkham Capital was to be paid EUR 350,000 plus applicable taxes for the initial term. Under an assignment and amending agreement entered into by Clarkham Capital, Leit Media Ltd. ("Leit Media") and the Company, Clarkham Capital has assigned its investor relations agreement with the Company to Leit Media and the term of the agreement has been extended by two months, with all other terms and conditions remaining the same, subject to the prior approval of the TSXV. Upon receipt of TSXV approval, Leit Media will assume all responsibilities under the agreement, will provide IR services to the Company going forward and no additional consideration will be payable to Leit Media during the extended term. Services to be provided by Leit Media include preparing articles and coverage on a variety of financial platforms and newsletters, and, at the election of the Company, the translation and distribution of news releases in Germany. The agreement does not contain performance-based criteria, and Clarkham Capital did not receive securities of the Company as compensation and neither will Leit Media. Sebastian Korbach, who provide the investor relations services to the Company under the original agreement, will continue to provide investor relations services to the Company on behalf of Leit Media. Leit Media is an international investor relations agency headed by Erica Kisslinger Korbach, operating in London, United Kingdom. Leit Media and its principals are arm's length from the Company and neither Leit Media nor its principal hold any securities of the Company. The extension of the agreement and the assignment to Leit Media remain subject to final TSXV approval.

SOURCE Nexe Innovations Inc.