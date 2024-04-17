MONTREAL, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - NexDrive, powered by NAPA, is proud to announce its participation as the official presenter partner of the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show 2024, to be held from April 19 to 21. This collaboration confirms NexDrive's commitment to the electrification of transportation, and its objective of providing innovative solutions to meet the growing maintenance and repair needs of electric vehicle owners across the country.

In recent years, NexDrive has actively participated in the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show, and this year is no exception. As an official partner, NexDrive will present its network of certified service centres and demystify the maintenance needs of electric vehicles.

Yves Racette, Program Development Director at NAPA High Voltage and NexDrive, emphasizes the importance of the arrival of an alternative solution for the maintenance and repair of electric vehicles: "With the emergence of electric and new generation vehicles, the market for automobile maintenance and repair is evolving quickly. At NexDrive, we are committed to being a leader of this evolution by offering high quality services and investing in the ongoing training of our teams."

NexDrive is much more than just a network of auto centres; it is a community of experts dedicated to providing the best maintenance and repair services for a new generation of vehicles. As NAPA partners, we have access to the largest selection of EV replacement parts in the country, allowing us to provide our customers with exceptional services.

At the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show, NexDrive invites visitors to come meet our experts at its booth, where they can learn more about maintenance and the skills required to perform maintenance and repairs on electric vehicles. This is a unique opportunity to discover the future of electric mobility and see how NexDrive can meet the needs of EV owners.

Visit www.napanexdrive.ca for more information about NexDrive and its services.

