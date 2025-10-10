TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nexans, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and energy solutions, today announced the successful conclusion of its 2025 Innovation Summit in Toronto. The event brought together global leaders from energy, policy, finance, and technology to address one of the defining challenges of our time: how to expand and modernize transmission infrastructure to meet surging electricity demand in the era of AI, electrified transport, and digital growth.

The Summit, themed "A New Era of Electrification," underscored a powerful message: transmission is no longer a technical afterthought – it is the strategic lever of global electrification.

"Electrification is accelerating faster than most systems are prepared for," said Vincent Dessale, Senior Executive Vice President, Strategic projects and Key accounts at Nexans. "Transmission is no longer just infrastructure – it's strategy. The organizations that act now to modernize and scale their grids will shape the energy economy of the next decade."

As the architect of Tech-Electrification, Nexans is driving the digitalization and intelligence of power systems – connecting innovation, sustainability, and performance to transform transmission networks into resilient, data-driven infrastructures capable of supporting the global energy transition.

Speakers and panelists examined how permitting reform, supply chain readiness, and digital innovation are transforming the grid from a bottleneck into a platform for long-term growth and resilience.

Key themes from the event included:

Transmission as Strategy: The grid is now a determinant of investment returns, energy equity, and resilience.

Infrastructure Readiness as Advantage: Cable manufacturing, workforce development, and permitting acceleration were identified as immediate imperatives for policymakers and investors.

Digitalization and Grid-Enhancing Technologies: Tools such as dynamic line rating, modular power flow, and digital twins are redefining how transmission capacity is managed and optimized.

Partnerships for Scale: Collaboration between utilities, regulators, manufacturers, and enterprise energy users emerged as critical to aligning infrastructure development with growing demand.

Watch the full recording of the Innovation Summit 2025 here.

